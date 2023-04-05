Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alborosie Mixes Dub For New Jah Cure Single 'Undeniable (featuring Kaylan Arnold)'

“Undeniable Dub” featuring Kaylan Arnold will be available on all streaming platforms on Friday April 14th, 2023.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Producer and dub master Alborosie contributes a new dub mix to the latest Jah Cure release, "Undeniable", which features Kaylan Arnold. The digital only single, slated for April 14th release follows the official music video, which debuted on March 24th.

This is the second time the Reggae artist, producer, Engineer and multi-instrumentalist has contributed production work to a Jah Cure song, having created the dub mix on "Don't Walk Away" from Cure's last album, Royal Soldier. Working on Jah Cure's song "Undeniable" was a "welcome opportunity to showcase this great track in a new way and allow fans to hear Cure differently" said Alborosie.

Alborosie has multiple dub albums to his credit including the 2015 album "Alborosie Meets King Jammy: Dub Of Thrones." He has developed a studio plug-in for musicians called 'Alborosie Dub Station' in collaboration with Audiothing and continues to make his mark in the genre through quality work.

The song "Undeniable" features newcomer Kaylan Arnold in her first appearance on a Jah Cure track. The two connected after Kaylan uploaded a version of the Jah Cure hit "Longing For" on her Instagram page in January, 2021. They came together on this track and the results are undeniably good. Kaylan also makes a cameo appearance in the official music video for "Undeniable."

