Alborosie Drops Newest Single 'Viral'

Global Roots Rock Reggae star and Dub engineer extraordinaire Alborosie has been mashing up Dancehalls all over the world since 1993 and has truly cemented his place in Reggae history, earning the respect of his peers and fans alike.

A talented writer, producer and multi-instrumentalist who sings as well as deejays, Pupa Albo (as he's affectionately known by his fans) has lived in Kingston for over a decade and is now a leading light of Jamaica's resurgent music scene thanks to a series of widely acclaimed albums on Greensleeves and VP Records.

He has worked with a plethora of Reggae icons and innovators including, King Jammy, Wailing Souls, Roots Radics and Sly & Robbie to name just a few.

Pupa Albo returns to the fold with the brand new bass-heavy Rub-a-Dub single 'Viral', a conscious look at social media and its purpose in modern-day society. As ever Albo's witty lyrics are both catchy and poignant, exposing a deeper message on repeat listens, backed as always with his signature sound, a 'ruff and tuff' riddim section, blazing horns, soaring sirens and space age Dub effects.

This year Alborosie will embark on one of his biggest tours to date, kicking off throughout May on the West Coast of America before heading to Europe in June, July and August for festival season. His fans will be anticipating performances of new tracks from his forthcoming album on VP / Greensleeves "Destiny", as well as crucial tunes from his vast catalogue of music.

When discussing Alborosie's work, the esteemed Broadcaster & selector Sir David Rodigan said "Music knows no boundaries, Music is an international force, an international language. From Sicily to Kingston, Jamaica, this is Alborosie. Real, authentic Reggae music."