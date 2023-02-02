Alberta Cross Releases New Single 'Between You And Me' From New Album 'Sinking Ships'

The London-based rock band Alberta Cross released a new single "Between You And Me" from their forthcoming album Sinking Ships out March 31 via Dark Matter / AMK distributed through Kartel Music Group. The album is now available for pre-order and tickets are on sale for their album release show at OMEARA in London on April 4.

Swedish-born lead singer and guitarist Petter Ericson Stakee comments, "'Between You and Me' took a minute to finish and it went through a lot of changes along the way, especially lyrically. I started writing it in Berlin with my artist friend Martin Craft but it was left feeling unfinished, until Luke Potashnick and I started to work on the new Alberta Cross record at Wool Hall, we got it to where it felt close and eventually finished.

Lyrically it feels like it's about escapism...wanting or seeking to be away from the noise and when you are away in transit, you get the time to reflect on everything at home. I love where the production ended up. Luke brought it to the right place."

Last month, Alberta Cross released the official video for "Glow In The Dark" directed by Luis Velasco, who also shot and directed the video for "Mercy." The video was shot on super8 and MiniDV cameras in Barcelona and Montseny Natural Park and features the art-fashion photographer and model Nereis Ferrer.

Sinking Ships was written mostly at the legendary The Wool Hall in Frome Somerset with Petter's long term producer and collaborator, Luke Potashnick - Luke recently bought and renovated The Wool Hall (legendary in part due to Van Morrisson and Tears for Fears recording albums there).

The album, which will be Alberta Cross' seventh, has definitely taken longer than was first expected, Petter comments, "After everything the world has seen these past two years, the album took longer than we expected to record and release...the writing side of it actually came together quite quickly.

But now that it is finally coming out, the timing actually feels serendipitous - the themes and lyrics of these songs do in fact reflect what's going on in the world today. Even though I wrote some of these tunes a while ago they strangely feel more relevant today than they did back then."

The headline show at OMEARA will be the first time Petter has played in the UK since early 2020. Support will come from American singer-songwriter and actress Alison Sudol and London-based singer-songwriter Martin Luke Brown. It is the first in a series of events to celebrate 'K_20' - 20 years of Kartel Music Group, and marks the official launch of Kartel's new alternative imprint AMK, more announcements on K_20 to follow over the coming weeks.

Since forming in 2005 - Alberta Cross have toured with Mumford & Sons, Portugal. The Man, Neil Young, Them Crooked Vultures (David Grohl, Josh Homme and John Paul Jones) and Rag N' Bone Man to name a few, performed on TV around the world including The Late Show with David Letterman and Last Call with Carson Daly, had tracks featured in multiple US hit TV series (Million Little Pieces, Sons of Anarchy, Californication) and released six previous albums. Now back in the UK, Petter will be promoting the new album in the UK and across Europe throughout 2023, with US dates to come.

Watch the new lyric video here: