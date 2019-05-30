Albert Hammond Jr Reveals New Song MORE TO LIFE

May. 30, 2019  

Albert Hammond Jr Reveals New Song MORE TO LIFE

Albert Hammond Jr returns with new single "More to Life" accompanied by a music video starring actor Jason Ritter. The footage featured in the "More to Life" music video is from a student film directed by Albert Hammond Jr in the late 90s during his tenure in film school - re-edited by his wife Justyna Hammond Jr 20 years later.

The "More To Life" single was released to digital streaming services on May 30 and the video can be viewed on the Red Bull Records YouTube Channel.

Check out the video here:



