Alaska Thunderf*ck's 2016 'Poundcake' Album to Be Issued on Vinyl for Very First Time

With over 5 million streams on Spotify and counting, Alaska Thunderf’s 2016 album Poundcake will be issued on magenta colored vinyl for the very first time.

A limited number pressing of 200 copies (150 standard/unsigned and 50 autographed copies with the first 10 numbered and signed) will be available for purchase ($35 standard or $50 for signed copy) Friday, November 10 and sold exclusively here.

Of the album, Alaksa quipped - “Poundcake is my second solo album. It’s sort of like my first album, Anus, but on steroids. This album came about during a particularly bizarre period in my life which was amazing but also terrible. But those times sometimes give us great music, such as “Stun” featuring Gia Gunn which is an enduring classic which shall last throughout the ages.”

Poundcake, produced by Tomas Costanza (DRAG:The Musical, Macklemore, Darren Criss) was originally released by Producer Entertainment Group on October 14, 2016. The album features RuPaul's Drag Race contestants Adore Delano, Gia Gunn, and Miss Fame, and drag performer Jackie Beat.

"Puppet" was released as the lead single, and an accompanying music video was directed by Santiago Felipe. Music videos (which have amassed over 30 million views) were also created for "The T", which features Adore Delano and other Drag Race competitors Coco Montrese, Katya, Tatianna, and Trixie Mattel, "Stun", which features appearances by Gia Gunn, Courtney Act, and Mariah Paris Balenciaga, as well as "Come to Brazil.

About Alaska Thunderf 5000

A bizarre cosmic collision propelled Alaska to Earth…and onto the fifth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” where she finished in the final 3 before returning and taking the crown as winner of season two of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.” She has released four chart-topping studio albums, “Anus,” “Poundcake,” “Vagina” and “Red 4 Filth.”

Alaska was nominated for a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for her feature role as Queen Gynecia in the Go Go’s scored musical comedy “Head Over Heels,” been a cast member of VH1’s hit reality series “Scared Famous,” starred as Hattie in the short horror film “The Quiet Room” directed by Sam Wineman, guested in the ever-popular science fiction action comedy horror disaster film Sharknado as well as Hulu’s hit series “Drag Me To Dinner.”

In addition, Alaska has released a young adult novel titled “Alaska Thunderfun and the Inner Space Odyssey,”released her memoir "My Name's Yours, What's Alaska?: A Memoir" and has toured the globe spreading her otherworldly message of love, kindness and gender non-conformity.

Alaska also co-hosts the wildly popular Race Chaser podcast with Willam here and her YouTube videos boast over 60 million views with 15 million views alone (and counting) for 2017's "The T." She has over 1.8 million Instagram followers and over 1.3 million Twitter & Facebook followers. You can watch her first-ever stand-up comedy special "The Alaska Thunderf**k Extra Special Comedy Special" on the OUTtv USA Apple TV Channel.

In addition, Alaska co-founded the LGBTQ+ Moguls of Media (MOM) podcast channel here on the Forever Dog Network, co-created the Drag Queen of the Year Pageant Competition Award Contest Competition Here and is the face of one of six featured flavors with SERV Vodka Here.

She debuted a new live stage show in the fall of 2022 called DRAG: The Musical which she co-starred in and co-wrote with certified platinum selling songwriter/producer Tomas Costanza & Ashley Gordon. Her latest foray finds her in the world of smells with her “Red For Filth” fragrance HERE which was a decade in the making.

And, in her spare time she stars in Divatronic icon tribute shows (Gaga, Britney, Taylor, Miley) that she founded and created with director Nick Laughlin. Her message to humankind? "Anus-thing is possible." Watch Alaska discuss her music career HERE and find her online at: alaskathunderf.com.