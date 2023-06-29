Alanis Morissette, Shania Twain & More Join All-Star Lineup of CNN's 'The Fourth in America' Special

CNN will celebrate the 247th anniversary of the United States’ independence from 7pm ET to 1am ET.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

CNN’s “The Fourth in America”, a must-see musical experience featuring all-star performances and firework shows, will celebrate the 247th anniversary of the United States’ independence from 7pm ET to 1am ET.

The special will be hosted by CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash and CNN Anchor Boris Sanchez from Washington DC along with CNN Anchor Victor Blackwell and award-winning host, broadcast journalist, and CNN Contributor Cari Champion from San Diego.

CNN’s “The Fourth in America” special will feature musical performances from Alanis Morissette, The All-American Rejects, Darius Rucker, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran, Flo Rida, Leon Bridges, Post Malone, Sheryl Crow, Smash Mouth, Zac Brown Band, The Plain White T’s, and newly announced performers Shania Twain, Brad Paisley, Ludacris and Coi Leray.

Coast-to-coast firework shows will take place in cities across the country throughout the evening, including Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Jacksonville, Nashville, Niagara Falls, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Diego, Seward, Alaska and Washington DC.

The special will also include an ensemble performance by The United States Air Force Band.

CNN’s “The Fourth in America” special will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available on Tuesday, July 4. The special will simulcast on CNN International.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Blur Release New Track St. Charles Square Photo
Blur Release New Track 'St. Charles Square'

With just over a week to go until blur take the stage for two unmissable shows at Wembley Stadium, the band dropped “St. Charles Square,” the latest track to be released from their highly-anticipated brand new album The Ballad of Darren. Watch the new music video for the upcoming single now!

2
PORTRAYAL OF GUILT Announce Headlining U.S. Summer Tour Photo
PORTRAYAL OF GUILT Announce Headlining U.S. Summer Tour

Portrayal of Guilt have announced their first U.S. tour since the release of their latest, acclaimed new album, Devil Music (via Run For Cover). The Summer headliner routes them through Texas, the Midwest, West Coast, Chicago, Nashville and more. Gag, Nuclear Daisies, Fearing and Secret Shame are set to support.

3
Andrew Cushin Releases New Single Its Coming Round Again Photo
Andrew Cushin Releases New Single 'It's Coming Round Again'

The accompanying music video shows a snapshot of Andrew’s experience on his first ever U.S. tour including footage from his recent performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Cushin is currently wowing sold-out crowds in arenas across North America supporting Louis Tomlinson.

4
Small Crush Releases New Single 5 Photo
Small Crush Releases New Single '5'

Small Crush release their infectious and adorable single and music video, '5.' In the video, directed by Jak Kerley at Shibby Pictures, the band transports themselves back to sunny pastimes. Small Crush will also soon be embarking on a month-long tour with The Happy Fits, Windser, and Hot Freaks this October as well as supporting Jeff Rosenstock.

