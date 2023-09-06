Alan Chang Unveils New Album 'Check Please'

Check Please is available now to stream and download worldwide.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Alan Chang Unveils New Album 'Check Please'

Pioneering a captivating blend of groovy melodies, skillful instrumentals, and evocative vocals, rising jazz pianist and singer-songwriter Alan Chang has released his highly anticipated album, Check Please, a story of finding for himself. Comprising of ten exquisitely crafted tracks, this album weaves a tapestry of endearing sounds that traverse themes of love and life, while conjuring a sense of nostalgia and tranquility.

Chang's artistry comes alive in a remarkable showcase of talent and emotion, marking a significant milestone in his musical journey. Check Please is available now to stream and download worldwide. 

“It took me a long time to find a sound that speaks to as many of my influences and strengths,” says Chang. “I finally started writing for my voice while blending my years of foundation in jazz piano and my love for songs.” He consistently displays his ability to be multifaceted in this album. Check Please conveys intriguing and real-life messages through immense storytelling, and was complete with the help of an all star lineup.

There are notable collaborations from artists like bassist Pino Palladino (The Who, John Mayer, Blake Mills), David Koz, and Inara George, as well as Russell Elevado (D'Angelo, Common, The Roots) who mixed half the album. The first half of the album was also produced by Ryan Lerman (Scary Pockets, Lizzy McAlpine), while the second half of the album was produced by Chang and Adam Greenholtz.  

Besides the lyrical inspiration, Check Please is reminiscent of 2000s pop music and has a calming and friendly jazzy feel. The lighthearted piano motifs, the walking pace of the drums, and the layered vocals in choruses all contribute to making this album a personal listening experience, transporting listeners into Chang’s mind. 

The album's lead single, "Love As A Weapon," delves into the complexities of partnerships and friendships, inspired by Chang's personal journey of transitioning from a 19-year collaboration with Michael Bublé. The track's poignant lyrics are complemented by a distinctly jazzy and pop-infused composition, evoking a sense of reflection and vibrancy.

"Aperitif," the eighth track on this album, is a beautiful and short groove to continue this dynamic record. This instrumental track is a breath of fresh air as it showcases mesmerizing piano melodies and simple drums to make the listener feel at home. “Let’s Not Come Down,” the third track on the album, encapsulates the multi-faceted talent that shapes Check Please.

The vocal collaboration with Inara George and blissful production create a song of anticipation, inspiring a heartwarming atmosphere that com a hug. The jazzy piano riffs and the harmonies of their voices together help convey a message of enlightenment and peacefulness. Strong lyrics help tell a story of not wanting to come down from a sentimental feeling. Check Please is full of irresistible and graceful tracks, leaving listeners wanting to hear more.

Alan Chang's musical voyage has taken him through notable accolades, including features in acclaimed platforms such as EARMILK, Wonderland, Cleveland.com, and CelebMix. His musical odyssey traces back to his early years when he began playing piano at the age of six, later evolving into a jazz aficionado.

Influenced by luminaries such as jazz pianist Erroll Garner, rock trio Ben Folds Five, and indie songwriter Elliott Smith, Chang's journey led him to delve into jazz studies at the University of Southern California. His artistic evolution culminated in a remarkable tenure as the musical director and pianist for Michael Bublé, during which he co-wrote hits like "Home" and "Haven't Met You Yet."

With a reputation for crafting meaningful narratives through his music, Check Please is a testament to his prowess as a storyteller, enveloping listeners in a world of enthralling melodies and relatable tales.

Check Please represents a bold departure from Chang's previous endeavors, a fusion of his jazz foundation and his innate love for soulful melodies. With the album's release, Chang's vision comes to life, inviting listeners on an immersive journey that blends jazz sensibilities with pop allure.

The album is available to stream on all major platforms, allowing audiences worldwide to embrace its dazzling melodies and resonant narratives. As Chang's debut solo album, Check Please, solidifies his position as an emerging force in jazz-infused pop, a culmination of talent, inspiration, and creative evolution.

Listen to Alan Chang's new album here:

Photo Credit: Robbie Jeffers


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Ragana Share Devastating New Single DTA Photo
Ragana Share Devastating New Single 'DTA'

Their forthcoming album Desolation’s Flower is the band’s most devastating effort to date, containing seven incantations of loss, rage, pain and hope. Expertly engineered by the masterful Nicholas Wilbur at the Unknown Studio in Anacortes, Washington (Planning For Burial, drowse, Divide and Dissolve, Have a Nice Life).

2
Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Releases Family Ties Music Video Photo
Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Releases 'Family Ties' Music Video

Blending solo performance footage with archival scenes of a variety of different families, the “Family Ties” music video also features cameos by members of Godwin's own family – his wife and kids, his parents, his brother, and even his family dog. The video was filmed in Godwin's hometown of Morgantown, W.V.

3
Alan Chang Unveils New Album Check Please Photo
Alan Chang Unveils New Album 'Check Please'

There are collaborations from artists like Pino Palladino (The Who, John Mayer, Blake Mills), David Koz, and Inara George, and Russell Elevado (D'Angelo, Common, The Roots) who mixed the album. The first half of the album was produced by Ryan Lerman (Scary Pockets, Lizzy McAlpine), while the second half of the album by Chang and Adam Greenholtz.

4
Too Close To Touch Unveil New Single Hopeless Feat. Telle Smith Photo
Too Close To Touch Unveil New Single 'Hopeless' Feat. Telle Smith

With a knack for infusing might with melody, Too Close to Touch is Keaton Pierce (vocals), Mason Marble (guitar), and Kenny Downey (drums). Offering an explosive mix of indie-rock cool and punk-blasted emo pop energy, the band has toured extensively with the Vans Warped Tour and acts such as Waterparks, Issues and Crown the Empire. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Tayler Holder Gets 1.4 Million Views On TikTok For Teaser of Forthcoming Single 'Someone You Knew'Tayler Holder Gets 1.4 Million Views On TikTok For Teaser of Forthcoming Single 'Someone You Knew'
NCIS: SYDNEY to Premiere on CBS in NovemberNCIS: SYDNEY to Premiere on CBS in November
Kings Elliot Releases 'It's My Birthday'Kings Elliot Releases 'It's My Birthday'
Wolfgang Muthspiel Shares New Song From New AlbumWolfgang Muthspiel Shares New Song From New Album

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
HERE LIES LOVE