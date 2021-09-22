Alabama 3 Release Single 'Petronella Says' From New Album 'Step 13'

Recorded in Lockdown last year with producer Cam Blackwood (George Ezra, Jack Savoretti, Tom Walker, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes) the highly anticipated new Alabama 3 album Step 13 is out this Friday.

Featuring the South London's beloved roots-futurists first recordings since the tragic passing of founding member Jake Black, aka The Very Reverend D. Wayne Love, in May of 2019, 'Step 13' is a cathartic, yet also joyous return for a band who have always existed within their own vacuum.

This week Alabama 3 have revealed another glimpse of 'Step 13' in 'Petronella Says' - a pumping, upbeat, harmonica-howling dance-floor kicker that deals with 'the collision between the delusions of the rich and the realities of the poor.'

For many, Alabama 3 were first launched into the nation's consciousness and are still adored the world over for 1997's inaugural smash 'Woke Up This Morning'. Its marriage of Howlin' Wolf samples and trip hop beats provided the theme music for long-running HBO series 'The Sopranos', which returns this week in prequel movie 'The Many Saints Of Newark.'

