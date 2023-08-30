Akintoye Releases Spirited Fight Song 'F*ck Em Up Moses'

The new single also arrives on the heels of the recent announcement for Akintoye’s upcoming show at The Mint in Los Angeles on September 14th.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 1 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 2 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 3 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Zach Bryan Releases Self-Titled Album Featuring Kacey Musgraves & More Photo 4 Zach Bryan Releases Self-Titled Album Featuring Kacey Musgraves

Akintoye Releases Spirited Fight Song 'F*ck Em Up Moses'

Fast-rising hip hop artist Akintoye has released his new single “f Em Up Moses,” out now on all DSPs. Produced by Dan Vucko, “f Em Up Moses” is a display of clever lyricism, spotlighting his unfiltered bravado and steadfast confidence.

Over an aggressive beat of floor-shaking kicks and skittering 808s, the spirited anthem sees Akintoye throwing caution to the wind as he delivers slick bars about the complex musical landscape he occupies. 

“‘f Em Up Moses’ is fighting music,” explains Akintoye. “This is the song you quit your job and push tables over on your way out to. This is the theme song for black Air Force 1s. This is strongly worded email music. This is ‘bet you won't see me outside though’ music.”

Akintoye, who is featured in Rockstar Energy’s latest ‘Grit Behind The Glory' campaign, has been making a name for himself as a bombastic performer with his charismatic energy, authentic music, and comedic flair. 

“f Em Up Moses” follows a string of independent releases from the young rapper including witty single “Respectfully,” collaborative track “Aces” with Idris Elba, Connor Price, and 4Korners, and viral mental-health hit “Pizzazz” which was named a top song of 2022 by Complex, CBC, and Spotify Canada among others. 

The new single also arrives on the heels of the recent announcement for Akintoye’s upcoming show at The Mint in Los Angeles on September 14th. Tickets are available now, more information here.

Akintoye is riding the momentum of an incredible 2022 that kicked off with the release of “Pizzazz” which has been streamed more than 10 million times adding to his more than 30 million global streams.

Since then, the Nigeria-born and Toronto-based artist has been named a Black TikTok Trailblazer, a favorite TikTok creator by BET, shared the stage with GRAMMY-nominee Earthgang, performed at Calgary’s Sled Island Festival, and named a Canadian artist to watch by ELLE Canada and NOW Toronto.

Throughout his career, Akintoye has released 3 full-length albums, landed on various Spotify playlists — including New Music Friday Canada, RADAR Canada, Alternative Hip-Hop, All New Hip-Hop, and Nu-Funk — and built a supportive community of nearly 3 million followers across platforms as he aims to not only tell his own story with his unapologetic openness, but connect directly with his fans over their shared experience.

Photo Credit: Adit Dixit



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Duran Duran Announce Sixteenth Studio Album Danse Macabre Photo
Duran Duran Announce Sixteenth Studio Album 'Danse Macabre'

Fans can also look forward to Duran Duran’s Halloween covers of Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury A Friend’, Talking Heads’ ‘Psycho Killer’ (feat. Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin), The Rolling Stones’ ‘Paint It Black’, the Rick James-inspired ‘Super Lonely Freak’, Siouxsie and the Banshees’ ‘Spellbound’, Cerrone’s ‘Supernature’ and The Specials’ ‘Ghost Town’.

2
Soft Cell Releases Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret as a 6-CD 98-Track Deluxe Photo
Soft Cell Releases 'Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret' as a 6-CD 98-Track Deluxe

It paved the way for countless synth-based music duos, fashioning something dark and distinctive with a hint of pop that helped kick-start a new decade. The phenomenal success of 'Tainted Love' in America, where it spent a then-record breaking 43 straight weeks on the Billboard Hot 100) and led the way in the U.S.

3
Video: Greta Van Fleet Unveil The Falling Sky Video Photo
Video: Greta Van Fleet Unveil 'The Falling Sky' Video

Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet is unveiling the new video for their much-lauded track “The Falling Sky,” directed by the band alongside Gus Black. The song hails from the band’s critically acclaimed new album Starcatcher on Lava/Republic Records and is currently charting in the Top 25 at Active Rock Radio.

4
Video: Oracle Sisters Share New Video for Ruby On The Run Photo
Video: Oracle Sisters Share New Video for 'Ruby On The Run'

“Ruby On The Run” showcases Oracle Sisters’ now trademark penchant for gorgeously cinematic music videos - shot on location in Morocco. The track prominently features drummer Julia’s stunning vocals, underpinned by Latin rhythms and lush strings, it truly highlights the band’s formidability across multiple genres and styles.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

NFL DRAFT: THE PICK IS IN Scores with the #1 Roku Original Documentary PremiereNFL DRAFT: THE PICK IS IN Scores with the #1 Roku Original Documentary Premiere
Brazilian Pop Diva Baby Do Brasil to Make Rare U.S. Appearance at City Winery NYC in SeptemberBrazilian Pop Diva Baby Do Brasil to Make Rare U.S. Appearance at City Winery NYC in September
Video: Chris Janson Puts On Show-Stopping Performance on TODAYVideo: Chris Janson Puts On Show-Stopping Performance on TODAY
Marathon of Bob Barker Match Game Episodes to Air on Game Show NetworkMarathon of Bob Barker Match Game Episodes to Air on Game Show Network

Videos

Video: Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary Video Video: Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME