Akintoye Releases Spirited Fight Song 'F*ck Em Up Moses'

Fast-rising hip hop artist Akintoye has released his new single “f Em Up Moses,” out now on all DSPs. Produced by Dan Vucko, “f Em Up Moses” is a display of clever lyricism, spotlighting his unfiltered bravado and steadfast confidence.

Over an aggressive beat of floor-shaking kicks and skittering 808s, the spirited anthem sees Akintoye throwing caution to the wind as he delivers slick bars about the complex musical landscape he occupies.

“‘f Em Up Moses’ is fighting music,” explains Akintoye. “This is the song you quit your job and push tables over on your way out to. This is the theme song for black Air Force 1s. This is strongly worded email music. This is ‘bet you won't see me outside though’ music.”

Akintoye, who is featured in Rockstar Energy’s latest ‘Grit Behind The Glory' campaign, has been making a name for himself as a bombastic performer with his charismatic energy, authentic music, and comedic flair.

“f Em Up Moses” follows a string of independent releases from the young rapper including witty single “Respectfully,” collaborative track “Aces” with Idris Elba, Connor Price, and 4Korners, and viral mental-health hit “Pizzazz” which was named a top song of 2022 by Complex, CBC, and Spotify Canada among others.

The new single also arrives on the heels of the recent announcement for Akintoye’s upcoming show at The Mint in Los Angeles on September 14th. Tickets are available now, more information here.

Akintoye is riding the momentum of an incredible 2022 that kicked off with the release of “Pizzazz” which has been streamed more than 10 million times adding to his more than 30 million global streams.

Since then, the Nigeria-born and Toronto-based artist has been named a Black TikTok Trailblazer, a favorite TikTok creator by BET, shared the stage with GRAMMY-nominee Earthgang, performed at Calgary’s Sled Island Festival, and named a Canadian artist to watch by ELLE Canada and NOW Toronto.

Throughout his career, Akintoye has released 3 full-length albums, landed on various Spotify playlists — including New Music Friday Canada, RADAR Canada, Alternative Hip-Hop, All New Hip-Hop, and Nu-Funk — and built a supportive community of nearly 3 million followers across platforms as he aims to not only tell his own story with his unapologetic openness, but connect directly with his fans over their shared experience.

Photo Credit: Adit Dixit