Akina Adderley Announces New Video for 'Broke' Out Now

Check out this week's Austin Chronicle for Akina Adderley's brand new video for "BROKE," her latest single.

"Akina Adderley wrote "Broke" before this summer's wave of social protest but the song finds its moment this election season. The anthem swaggers funk rhythm and scorching guitars as her powerhouse vocals demand, "There's a price you pay for freedom called responsibility," and calls to task a system of oppression: "Don't look away, you broke it, you bought it." The track delivers Adderley's first solo blast since 2013, stepping out from her jazz band Nori and numerous harmonizing roles. While uplift defines the tune's relentless momentum, it's a call that acknowledges the heavy work to be done in building equity." - Doug Freeman

"Broke" is presented as a call to action for us to acknowledge our complicity in systems of oppression and our moral responsibility to actively engage in the process of dismantling injustice. The song was written by Akina Adderley and co-produced with Erik Telford with the new video produced by Jonathan K Hortsmann. The single was initially released on Monday, October 12 and was the KUTX 98.9 Song of the Day and featured in Austin 360 by Austin American Statesman.

