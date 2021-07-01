Aidan Bissett Unveils Video for 'More Than Friends'

Today, Aidan Bissett shared the official video for "More Than Friends." Amplifying the song's summery vibe, the official video finds Bissett and his friends heading to a Tampa beach, where their easy camaraderie fuels a day of carefree fun. View the video HERE.

"More Than Friends" - a bittersweet yet breezy track about the pain of getting friend-zoned - was included in BuzzFeed's recent round-up of "62 Songs You've Definitely Listened To At Least 15 Seconds Of On TikTok This Year," underscoring how ubiquitous "More Than Friends" has become since its release last November. Spotify streams of the song have now surpassed four million.

The 18-year-old signed to Capitol Records before he even graduated from high school, as this story in the Tampa Bay Tribune recounts. Just a year ago, Bissett released his first single, "Different," which immediately gained traction online. As he amassed a sizable following on TikTok, he next put out "Worst Girls of All Time," an anti-love-song spiked with moody guitar riffs that landed on Spotify's Fresh Finds playlist, and "More Than Friends." Written, recorded, and produced entirely by Bissett, the songs earned him major buzz for his unguardedly honest yet hopeful songwriting. Combined global streams of his first three tracks and 2021's "Communication" now exceed 8.5 million.

Premiering the video for "Communication," his first single for Capitol Records, Alternative Press said, "This song could very well be the soundtrack to summer 2021!" Offering a hint of what's to come, Bissett told the magazine, "I've been working on a ton of new music so fans should be ready for a wild summer of crazy cool songs!"

Born in Florida, Bissett was raised on classic rock bands like Led Zeppelin and AC/DC. He moved to Oregon with his family when he was five and started playing electric guitar in second grade. By the time his family moved back to Florida, he was a teen. Enamored with indie rock, he began teaching himself to produce his own music. Channeling the pressures, anxieties and wildly heightened emotions of adolescence into songs, Bissett has forged a high-energy breed of indie-pop built on his shimmering guitar work, heart-on-sleeve sincerity and self-effacing humor.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Sidney Mazza