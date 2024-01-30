Agriculture Announces 'Living Is Easy / The Circle Chant' LP

Agriculture & The Flenser are pleased to announce the release of Living is Easy, the latest EP from the ecstatic black metal band. This new EP will be paired with the band's debut release The Circle Chant. For the first time, both EPs will be pressed together on a single 12-inch vinyl record as well as a cassette format, available May 3rd, 2024 (pre-order here).

Living is Easy represents a significant new statement from Agriculture. With their self-titled debut full-length (released July 2023), Agriculture embarked on a journey to explore how heavy music can provide insights into the joys of life, both everyday and divine. Their extensive touring with this material led to a profound experience of ecstasy, surpassing expectations as they shared the intensity and joy of these songs with audiences worldwide.

The experience was a catalyst for Agriculture, inspiring them to delve even deeper into the realm of 'ecstatic black metal' music. The band believes that with Living is Easy, they have pushed this concept to its limit, resulting in a transformative explosion of sound and meaning.

Today, Agriculture share the Living Is Easy title track alongside a music video that shares a snapshot of the aforementioned extensive touring, this one with The Flenser label mates Chat Pile circa last fall. Agriculture comments, “Making this music video while on tour with Chat Pile was some of the most fun we've ever had. We're so grateful to Chat Pile and directors Sam Blakesberg and Jack Ebstein for helping us make this insanely dumb thing that we love.”

The Living Is Easy EP delves into themes of community connection, holiness, violence, and the cycles of life. The title track itself is “centered around a story from one of the Buddha's past lives: on a walk in a forest, the Buddha came upon a hungry family of tigers. He realized that they would die if they didn't eat, so he lay down and let them eat his body. He was devoured with a smile on his face,” Agriculture says. This story resonates deeply with Agriculture, reflecting the humility and inspiration they find in their collaboration and echoing the generosity and interconnection they strive to explore through their music.

Agriculture adds, "Touring is one of our greatest joys as a band. Sharing our music, visiting new spaces, and meeting new people in new cities all over is a constant source of inspiration for what we do. We are so excited to share this music with you." See Agriculture on the road in select markets this March & April and stay tuned for more news from the band to arrive soon.

Agriculture, on tour:

March 24 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

March 27 San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe

April 10 Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern

April 11 Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufounes Electriques

April 12 Medford, MA @ Deep Cuts

April 13 New York, NY @ Saint Vitus

April 14 Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy

April 20 Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival

Photo by: Sean Stout.