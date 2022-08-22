Agression's Seminal Debut Album 'Don't Be Mistaken' To Be Reissued

Trust Records is pleased to announce the deluxe reissue of Agression's cult classic debut album Don't Be Mistaken, in partnership with B.Y.O Records who initially released the album in 1983.

Agression were on the front lines as they fused the union between skateboarding and punk rock cultures. Their fast-paced, pummeling songs not only became anthems for generations to come, but their convergence of punk's anger and simplicity, mixed with the furious speed of hardcore, became the blueprint for all skate punk bands to follow. As they innovated, everyone else imitated.

Emerging from southern California in the early '80s, Agression is considered to be the pioneers of the unique hardcore punk movement affectionately dubbed "Nardcore," created by combining the words "Oxnard" and "Hardcore," which originated in Oxnard, California. Outside of Agression this Southern California scene featured bands such as Stalag 13, Dr. Know, Scared Straight, and False Confession.

Don't Be Mistaken is full of rapid-fire skatepunk rhythm and truly stands as a crowning achievement of the movement. The vocals are literally spit out, and the songs are as melodic as they are thrashy.

This masterpiece has been remastered by David Gardner from the original analog tapes and has been repackaged and given the Trust treatment. This deluxe reissue features a beautiful 20-page full-color book on the oral history of the band from inception through the making of Don't Be Mistaken narrated by John Reis (Rocket From The Crypt, Hot Snakes, and Drive Like Jehu).

It includes insights from the likes of Roger Miret (Agnostic Front), Rikk Agnew (Adolescents), and Jeff Dahl (Angry Samoans), and many others. The booklet also features unpublished flyers, photos, and other fun little trinkets. The original packaging, including labels, lyric sheets, and original colorways, have been reproduced in exact detail.

ICYMI - Agression is one of the best skate punk bands of all time, and this iconic release is perfect for fans of the Adolescents, Black Flag, T.S.O.L., and the Circle Jerks. The remastered audio is available today via Bandcamp and will be available across all other digital streaming platforms this Friday, August 26 along with vinyl format; purchase it here.

Listen to the single here: