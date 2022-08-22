Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Agression's Seminal Debut Album 'Don't Be Mistaken' To Be Reissued

Agression's Seminal Debut Album 'Don't Be Mistaken' To Be Reissued

The new vinyl album will be released on August 26.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

Trust Records is pleased to announce the deluxe reissue of Agression's cult classic debut album Don't Be Mistaken, in partnership with B.Y.O Records who initially released the album in 1983.

Agression were on the front lines as they fused the union between skateboarding and punk rock cultures. Their fast-paced, pummeling songs not only became anthems for generations to come, but their convergence of punk's anger and simplicity, mixed with the furious speed of hardcore, became the blueprint for all skate punk bands to follow. As they innovated, everyone else imitated.

Emerging from southern California in the early '80s, Agression is considered to be the pioneers of the unique hardcore punk movement affectionately dubbed "Nardcore," created by combining the words "Oxnard" and "Hardcore," which originated in Oxnard, California. Outside of Agression this Southern California scene featured bands such as Stalag 13, Dr. Know, Scared Straight, and False Confession.

Don't Be Mistaken is full of rapid-fire skatepunk rhythm and truly stands as a crowning achievement of the movement. The vocals are literally spit out, and the songs are as melodic as they are thrashy.

This masterpiece has been remastered by David Gardner from the original analog tapes and has been repackaged and given the Trust treatment. This deluxe reissue features a beautiful 20-page full-color book on the oral history of the band from inception through the making of Don't Be Mistaken narrated by John Reis (Rocket From The Crypt, Hot Snakes, and Drive Like Jehu).

It includes insights from the likes of Roger Miret (Agnostic Front), Rikk Agnew (Adolescents), and Jeff Dahl (Angry Samoans), and many others. The booklet also features unpublished flyers, photos, and other fun little trinkets. The original packaging, including labels, lyric sheets, and original colorways, have been reproduced in exact detail.

ICYMI - Agression is one of the best skate punk bands of all time, and this iconic release is perfect for fans of the Adolescents, Black Flag, T.S.O.L., and the Circle Jerks. The remastered audio is available today via Bandcamp and will be available across all other digital streaming platforms this Friday, August 26 along with vinyl format; purchase it here.

Listen to the single here:

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Michael Major


Tink Releases New Album 'Pillow Talk'Tink Releases New Album 'Pillow Talk'
August 22, 2022

This 16-track album, her most honest and vulnerable to date, shows Tink’s potential fully realised and now flourishing more than ever before. Executive produced by multi-platinum producer and VP of A&R at Empire - Hitmaka, the album features an impressive roster of artists including 2 Chainz, TOOSI, Fabolous, G Herbo, Muni Long and more.
bbno$ Announces New Upcoming Album 'bag or die'bbno$ Announces New Upcoming Album 'bag or die'
August 22, 2022

The 14 track album will feature previous singles ‘piccolo’ and ‘mathematics’, and see bbno$ link up with long-time collaborators Yung Gravy and Diamond Pistols. Expect to hear a new level of elegance, as ever complimented by super-steezy lyrics about putting people onto the payroll and smashing through taxes in unique bbno$ style.
Photos: Chloe X Halle Cover the September/October 2022 Issue of Essence MagazinePhotos: Chloe X Halle Cover the September/October 2022 Issue of Essence Magazine
August 22, 2022

ESSENCE Communications, Inc., the leading media, technology, and commerce company serving Black women and communities, revealed the beautiful sister duo Chloe x Halle as the cover of their September/October 2022 Issue. Check out photos of the new solo singer and upcoming Little Mermaid star on Essence Magazine now!
VIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts GO, DOG. GO! Season 3 TrailerVIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts GO, DOG. GO! Season 3 Trailer
August 22, 2022

Go, Do. Go! voice actors include Michela Luci as Tag Barker, Callum Shoniker as Scooch Pooch, Katie Griffin as Ma Barker, Martin Roach as Paw Barker, Lyon Smith as Spike Barker and Gilber Barker, Tajja Isen as Cheddar Biscuit, Judy Marshak as Grandma Barker, and Patrick McKenna as Grandpaw Barker. Watch the new video trailer now!
Su Lee Releases New Singles 'Super Happy' & 'Jump'Su Lee Releases New Singles 'Super Happy' & 'Jump'
August 22, 2022

Pushing outside of her physical and mental comfort zone, the cohesive dual release marks Su’s first time creating outside of her 10x10 box room, collaborating with another artist, and producing trilingual tracks. The lyrics, which shift between English, Korean, and Spanish, serve as an optimistic reminder to live in the present.