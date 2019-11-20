Agnez Mo Drops New Track 'Nanana' Today

International pop star Agnez Mo has unveiled a new track, "Nanana" today, and Twitter quickly ate up the release, making #Nanana a trending hashtag. Having spent the last two decades in the spotlight (she began acting at age 6) it's no surprise Mo's loyal fanbase, that includes 20 million on Instagram and 18 million on Twitter, quickly stepped up to support her latest offering.

The triple threat entertainer has collaborated with the likes of T.I., Timbaland, and recently French Montana, for the bouncy track "Diamonds," which Billboard called "a slinking, addicting gem." Earlier this year, she earned an iHeartRadio Music Award, which she can add to her staggering collection of 170 awards she's already collected over the course of her impressive career.

To date, Mo is the most awarded, and one of the busiest entertainers from Indonesia. To celebrate her extensive accomplishments, she is now going to be immortalized as a wax figure at Madame Tussaud's museum in Singapore - making her the first from her country. Esteemed designer Prabal Gurung will dress the figurine.

As Mo continues to make a name for herself in the United States, she will headline a couple of shows in New York and Los Angeles this coming week.

Listen here:





