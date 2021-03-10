Against the Current Unveil New Single 'weapon'

Fueled By Ramen recording artist Against The Current have unveiled new single "weapon," available now on all streaming platforms. The track is accompanied by an official video, which is streaming now on the band's official YouTube channel.

Frontwoman Chrissy Costanza explains, "'weapon' is about the invisible wars we wage within ourselves, where we are simultaneously the protagonist and the antagonist of our own story. I've spent so much time being my own worst enemy, as the weapon that destroys relationships I care about. This song is about that battle and the victory I strive for but always seem to fall short of. We wrote it in a time of darkness that existed both in the world around us but also in my own head. This song is a triumph over that darkness.'"

"weapon" follows the trio's October release, "that won't save us," which premiered via Flood Magazine and was touted by Billboard as a "guitar-driven jam." Produced by Matt Squire [Panic! At The Disco, Ariana Grande, All Time Low], "that won't save us" marked the first taste of new music since the band's 2018 album Past Lives and found the group returning to their guitar-driven roots.

Against The Current have earned accolades and a faithful fan following with their brand of pop, rock, and indie sounds. The group's 2018 sophomore effort Past Lives was praised by Billboard for its "euphoric hooks" and garnered attention from the likes of NME and Upset Magazine, while debut album IN OUR BONES immediately entered Billboard's "Top New Artists" chart at #2 upon its May 2016 release.

Led by charismatic singer Chrissy Costanza alongside Dan Gow (guitar, vocals) and Will Ferri (drums, keyboards, vocals), the band has quickly established themselves as an original force all their own. Known for their thrilling live shows, ATC has headlined three of their own world tours, including 2018's "Past Lives World Tour," played on Reading and Leeds' Main Stage in 2019 and were greeted by an in-person audience of 50,000 and nearly 100 million streaming at Beijing National Stadium for their performance of the official 2017 League of Legends World Championship anthem, "Legends Never Die."

The group has built a massive social media audience, racking up more than two million YouTube subscribers and nearly 400 million views, with Costanza becoming one of the most recognizable female voices in the gaming industry and a major online presence all her own. Expanding her impact in the gaming world, Chrissy joined forces with Cailin Russo for the 2019 League of Legends tournament theme "Phoenix," and is currently the host of VENN's (Videogame Entertainment News Network) new Guest House series, a weekly interactive discovery program showcasing gamers, celebrities, athletes, and musicians.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Beth Saravo