Adult Mom Announces New Single Ahead of Tour with Palehound

Adult Mom released a new song entitled "Berlin" today and are about to kick off a lengthy tour with Palehound.

"With the inclusion of keys, soft acoustic work, and Knipe's tender vocals, one can practically feel the emotional height of their heart grappling with this loss." says the Grey Estates about the new single.

"'Berlin' is a song that took over a year to write. It's about processing the loss of an important friendship without knowing the exact cause of the loss." says Stevie Knipe (they / them), adding "Through loss, there are moments recalled, like meeting for the first time, the moment you got close with that person, singing "hole" in dorm rooms, drinking beer in a bathroom, and of course, the complete paralyzation that comes with loss. It's about being in between healed and not, and trying my best to calculate the reasons why she left."

Adult Mom began as the solo project of Stevie Knipe in a Purchase College dorm room in 2012. Adult Mom now falls between the playful spectrum of solo project and collaborative band with beloved friends and musicians Olivia Battell and Allegra Eidinger. Through reflections and explorations of the personal and hidden, the crux of the writing produced by Knipe is focused on excavation. The dredging out of the secrets, putting it all in a pan, waiting for the gold to rise. Honesty and intimacy form as Knipe writes clever pop songs that offer a glimpse into the journey of a gender-weird queer navigating through heartache, trauma and subsequent growth.

Tour Dates:

Adult Mom Tour w/ Palehound

2/27/2020 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

2/28/2020 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle - Back Room

2/29/2020 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

3/1/2020 New Orleans, LA @ Banks St. Bar*

3/3/2020 Dallas, TX @ Ruins

3/4/2020 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

3/6/2020 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

3/7/2020 Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High

3/8/2020 Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High

3/10/2020 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

3/12/2020 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

3/13/2020 Seattle, WA @The Sunset Tavern

3/14/2020 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

3/18/2020 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

3/19/2020 Kansas City, MO @ The Rino*

3/20/2020 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

3/21/2020 Chicago, IL @ Schubas

3/22/2020 Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch

3/24/2020 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

3/25/2020 Montreal, QBC @ Bar Le Ritz

3/26/2020 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

3/27/2020 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

3/28/2020 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

4/9/2020 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

4/10/2020 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

4/11/2020 Portland, ME @ Space 538

* - Adult Mom only





