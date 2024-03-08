Adi Oasis, Danielle Ponder & Jitwam Issue Call To 'Dumpalltheguns'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This International Women's Day, immerse yourself in the soulful harmonies of Adi Oasis and Danielle Ponder with the release of "Dumpalltheguns (ft. Danielle Ponder)" on March 8th, 2024.

This song, being released on a day that honors the achievements of women, is particularly poignant for Adi and Danielle Ponder, both influential women of color championing meaningful causes through their art.

Bundled with the new release is a new remix of the original version of “Dumpalltheguns” by acclaimed DJ / producer Jitwam, who also founded the seminal label The Jazz Diariesto shine a light on artists blurring the lines between electronics and live instrumentation.

Adi's recent album, Lotus Glow, is her most political album yet, particularly on issues facing women of color. Building on the album's success, the deluxe edition, set for a May 2024 release, features both new versions of "Dumpalltheguns", which are issued as a global call for peace and empowerment. And for Americans, it's an even louder call to action: a call to DUMP ALL THE GUNS!

With Lotus Glow amassing over 30 million streams and achieving a sell-out vinyl release, Adi's artistic journey has captivated global audiences and garnered acclaim from press and radio outlets around the world. Her captivating live performances have drawn international acclaim, laying the groundwork for her much-anticipated 2024 tour across the US, Brazil and Europe.

Danielle Ponder, whose background as a public defender and social justice advocate informs her artistry, lends a compelling depth to "Dumpalltheguns," underscoring the song's relevance as a beacon of peace in tumultuous times. The same is true of Jitwam, who's work strives to marry incisive political commentary with deep introspection. These partnerships, rooted in shared values and a passion for change, set a powerful tone for Adi's forthcoming tour and reaffirms her status as a formidable force on the global music stage.

As "Dumpalltheguns" takes center stage this International Women's Day, the release serves as a rallying cry for global peace, a testament to the power of art as a catalyst for change. With Adi's upcoming tour and the anticipation of the deluxe Lotus Glow edition, audiences worldwide are invited to join in this harmonious movement for a brighter, more equitable future.

TOUR DATES

North America

* Apr 2: San Diego, CA @quartyardsd

* Apr 3: Los Angeles, CA @elreytheatre

* Apr 4: San Francisco, CA @theindependentsf

# Apr 5: Portland, OR @thegetdownpdx

+ Apr 6: Seattle, WA @madame_lous

* w/ @samorapinderhughes

# w/ @foamboyband

+ w/ @shainashepherdmusic

BRAZIL

April 11: Sao Paulo, Brazil @Audio

April 13: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Queremos Festival



EUROPE

April 23: Nantes @ Stéréolux

April 24: Paris @ La Cigale

April 25: Bourges @ Printemps de Bourges Festival

April 26: Bordeaux @ Krakatoa

April 28: Zurich @ Moods



** more dates to be announced soon **