Adeline Announces New 'ADI OASIS' EP

French-Caribbean singer, bassist and producer, Adeline (pronounced ad-uh-leen) spent the last two years soothing our frazzled nerves with a constant stream of soulful, heartwarming songs. Today, she is thrilled to announce a new EP titled ADI OASIS due out September 10. The 7-song collection features a handful of previously shared, fan-favorite singles and three enthralling new tracks.

An unstoppable creative force, Adeline made good use of the pandemic shutdown to further explore multiple creative lanes and connect with fans. She taught herself to direct and produce 6 music videos, produced KAMAUU's Youtube hit "Mango" as Nightshade, her new production company with creative partner Morgan Wiley (Midnight Magic, Hercules & Love Affair) and guested on multiple tracks with Wax Tailor, Kraak & Smack + others. She also doubled her Instagram fanbase and grew her Spotify listenership by 10,000%, now at 500,000/month!

ADI OASIS was born through Adeline's personal experience as the world faced, and still faces, a plethora of discord. She shares, "Adi Oasis is the artist who has been growing inside of me. Creating this EP during one of the weirdest times in our modern history -- not just the pandemic, but these difficult political times, global warming, our ongoing struggle against racism, etc. -- has helped me find a deeper meaning for why I make music and what being an artist means to me. Music is my oasis, the stage is my oasis, the studio is my oasis. No matter what is going on in the world, I can always find a magical place to go to. No matter how dry the world surrounding me can be, I know where to find a source of freshwater and a fertile ground where plants grow. And that's within me. Adi Oasis is inside of me."

Originally introduced to the world as the front woman for the nu-disco band Escort, Adeline has toured globally, sharing the stage with such notables as Anderson .Paak, Lee Fields, Chromeo, Big Freeda and Natalie Prass, as well as making recent appearances at Afropunk, Funk on the Rocks (Red Rocks) and Winter Jazz Fest, Celebrate Brooklyn! in Prospect Park and Central Park Summerstage. Don't miss her upcoming live shows this fall!