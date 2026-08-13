Addison Groove Debuts Ambient Alias ASTEL With SHARDS Album

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Addison Groove, the producer also known as Headhunter, has introduced a new ambient alias called Astel, marking a departure from the dancefloor-oriented work that has defined his output in UK electronic music for more than two decades. The project's debut album, SHARDS, arrives on Biofield Records, with the single SENNEN released ahead of the full release.

Astel is a new alias from Addison Groove, also known as Headhunter, an artist whose work has shaped key moments in UK electronic music for over two decades. With Shards, he steps away from the rhythmic intensity of the dancefloor, turning instead towards stillness, atmosphere and a more contemplative way of listening.

Originally conceived as a series of introductions for his DJ sets, the project gradually evolved into something far more personal.

'After a year spent moving through festivals and clubs, I found myself becoming more interested in the moments before the impact than the impact itself. Rather than building towards release, I wanted to remain suspended within anticipation.

During one of the wettest winters I can remember, I began collecting fragments of sound from the world around me: rain striking the studio skylight, the electrical hum of ageing machines, distant interference, static, resonant metal and the quiet textures that usually disappear beneath everyday life. These recordings dissolved the boundary between environment and instrument, giving rise to the expansive sound world that became Shards.'

Suspended somewhere between memory and imagination, Shards unfolds through atmosphere rather than momentum. Fleeting melodies, distant textures and subtle shifts in tone create a sense of quiet optimism, where melancholy is softened by light and space.

SHARDS was released through Biofield Records, an imprint from Darwin focused on deeper, more contemplative listening, and represents a new direction for an artist previously associated with rhythm-driven club music.

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