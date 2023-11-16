Adam Blackstone Unveils Tracklist for 'A Legacy Christmas'

Emmy® award-winning musical director, musician, singer, and songwriter Adam Blackstone unveils the cover art and tracklist for his forthcoming second solo album and first Christmas album, A LEGACY CHRISTMAS, which is set for release on November 24 (“BASSic Black Friday”)!!

Pre-order/Pre-save HERE.

The album features a myriad of A-list guests, including Andra Day, BJ The Chicago Kid, Boyz II Men, Keke Palmer, 2023 Stellar® Awards New Artist of The Year Lena Byrd Miles, and more. With a total of ten joyful songs, A LEGACY CHRISTMAS warms up the season as the perfect soundtrack!

See the full tracklisting below.

The album also boasts his most recent single, “Christmas Kisses” (featuring Keke Palmer). Since dropping at the top of November, the track has amassed north of 24.6k Spotify streams. It also received critical acclaim from the likes of Bass Magazine, That Grape Juice, SOULBOUNCE, and more. The later hailed, “Adam Blackstone has become a star in his own right.”

“Christmas Kisses” and A LEGACY CHRISTMAS arrive on the heels of Adam Blackstone’s acclaimed debut album, Legacy, released in September 2022. The project instantly resonated with audiences, drawing up north of 4.7 million streams across all platforms with the fan-favorite “’Round Midnight” tallying 1.3 million Spotify streams alone. “’Round Midnight” also went on to receive a 2023 Grammy® nomination for “Best Traditional R&B Performance,” while Barack Obama touted the track on his coveted “Favorite Music of 2022” playlist. Meanwhile, Legacy was honored with the award for “Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal” at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.

In other news, Adam just picked-up two Grammy® nominations. His 2023 project Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn is up for “Best Jazz Instrumental Album,” while “Vulnerable (Live)” from The Legacy Experience (Live) has been nominated for “Best Jazz Performance.”

Additionally, Adam is currently nominated for two Emmy® awards in the category of Musical Direction. He received one nomination for his efforts in the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and the other for Rihanna’s most-watched 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Adam previously banked an Emmy® win for The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and more.

Stay tuned for more news and announcements from Adam Blackstone coming soon.

A LEGACY CHRISTMAS Full Tracklisting:

Send Me Your Love

Brother J (Holiday) [feat. DJ Jazzy Jeff & Kaidi Tatham]

Lil Drummer Boy [feat. BJ The Chicago Kid]

Someday At Christmas [feat. Justin-Lee Schultz & Terry Bogart]

Oh Come Let Us Adore Him [feat. Melvin Crispell III & The Origin Band]

Christmas Kisses [feat. Keke Palmer]

Away In A Manger [feat. Justin C. Gilbert]

Greatest Gift [feat. Boyz II Men]

Legacy Christmas Time [feat. Andra Day]

Joy To The World [feat. Lena Byrd Miles]