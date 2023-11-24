Adam Blackstone Releases New Holiday Album 'A Legacy Christmas'

On #BASSicBlackFriday and fresh off receiving two Grammy nominations, Emmy award-winning musical director, musician, singer, and songwriter Adam Blackstone releases his second solo album and first Christmas album, A LEGACY CHRISTMAS!! Stream and purchase A LEGACY CHRISTMAS.

The 11-track opus boasts a bevy of A-list friends and collaborators, including Andra Day, BJ The Chicago Kid, Boyz II Men, Keke Palmer, Lena Byrd Miles, and more. A LEGACY CHRISTMAS warms up the season as the perfect soundtrack!

The album features the fiery holiday single, “Christmas Kisses” (featuring Keke Palmer). Since dropping at the top of November, the track has received critical acclaim from the likes of Bass Magazine, That Grape Juice, SOULBOUNCE, and more. The later hailed, “Adam Blackstone has become a star in his own right.”

On Sunday, November 26th, catch Adam Blackstone and Andra Day perform two songs from A LEGACY CHRISTMAS – “Legacy Christmas Time” and “Someday At Christmas” – on “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” airing LIVE on ABC at 8pm EST.

On Monday, November 27th, in celebration of the release of A LEGACY CHRISTMAS, catch Adam Blackstone presents: A LEGACY CHRISTMAS LIVE at New York's legendary Blue Note. Tickets are available for purchase HERE!

On Wednesday, November 29th, you can catch Adam Blackstone and Keke Palmer perform their hit holiday song “Christmas Kisses” on “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” airing LIVE on NBC at 8pm EST.

“Christmas Kisses” and A LEGACY CHRISTMAS arrive on the heels of Adam Blackstone's acclaimed debut album, Legacy, released in September 2022. The project instantly resonated with audiences, drawing up north of 4.7 million streams across all platforms with the fan-favorite “'Round Midnight” tallying 1.3 million Spotify streams alone.

“'Round Midnight” also went on to receive a 2023 Grammy nomination for “Best Traditional R&B Performance,” while Barack Obama touted the track on his coveted “Favorite Music of 2022” playlist. Meanwhile, Legacy was honored with the award for “Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal” at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.

In other news, Adam recently picked-up two Grammy nominations. His 2023 project Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn is up for “Best Jazz Instrumental Album,” while “Vulnerable (Live)” from The Legacy Experience (Live) has been nominated for “Best Jazz Performance.”

Additionally, Adam is currently nominated for two Emmy awards in the category of Musical Direction. He received one nomination for his efforts in the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and the other for Rihanna's most-watched 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Adam previously banked an Emmy win for The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and more.

Stay tuned for more news and announcements from Adam Blackstone coming soon.

ABOUT ADAM BLACKSTONE

Adam Blackstone is not only a multi-faceted bass player, musician, Emmy award-winning music director, and Grammy award-winning writer, but he is also notably the musical mastermind behind the live shows of many of today's biggest artists (Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, Eminem,...the list goes on).

Blackstone's TV legacy continues to expand as music director and on-screen personality. He has contributed his talents to today's biggest shows, including The Oscars, NBC's “The Voice,” the Grammy Awards, numerous BET, VH1 and MTV specials and as the music director for The hit Fox shows “The Four” and “The Masked Singer.”

In 2022, Adam released "Legacy," his 2023 Grammy-nominated debut album, which features guest artists including Jazmine Sullivan, Leslie Odom Jr., Jill Scott, Mary Mary, & Kirk Franklin. On November 24th, 2023, Adam Blackstone will usher in the holiday season with his second solo and first Christmas album, A LEGACY CHRISTMAS.