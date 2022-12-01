Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ada Marques Releases 'Creature of Habit' EP

Ada Marques Releases 'Creature of Habit' EP

The EP is now available to stream and download on all platforms worldwide.

Dec. 01, 2022  

Rising indie-folk songwriter Ada Marques has released her debut EP, Creature of Habit. The remarkably transparent collection of self-reflection, in which Marques focuses on mental health, longing, and perseverance, is now available to stream and download on all platforms worldwide.

On Creature of Habit, Marques fuses alternative folk and folk-rock into a cinematic collection of moments and reflections, exploring the behaviors and unconscious decisions that kept her from accessing the better versions of herself. Misty, rootsy rhythm guitar and piano instrumentals alternate with her crisp and gentle vocals, creating a dreamy and reflective atmosphere that glitters above the six-track collection.

Creature of Habit speaks to the visceral observation of being haunted by mental health spirits and celebrates the desire and perseverance of putting those ghosts to rest. Marques bares her fears and joys between the sweetness of "napkin," a softly upbeat track about the desire to make herself better, accompanied by the brightness of horns; the emotional overwhelm and feelings of loneliness of "walk me home," finding comfort in difficult feelings and patterns.

The EP culminates with "bell" a reflection on the fear of being forgotten, exploring the difficulties with letting go - where Marques fearlessly and unapologetically lets the overflow of feelings spill over in a powerful emotional display.

Ada Marques' vulnerability and transparency in music resemble a work of autobiography, a tender evergreen melancholy with a penchant for self-reflection and immersive, bittersweet nostalgia. Saying she makes music for people who live in their heads, Marques uses the EP to give listeners a glance inside her inner world - in its messy, unwaveringly brave complexity.

Inspired by a long-standing tradition of female singer-songwriters who have been making art about their lives, and influenced by literature and poetry, she finds in music a voice for her feelings through confessional lyrics, stripped-down melodies, and delicate, intimate vocals.

Finding in herself a starting point and reason to heal, Creature of Habit is a moving and evocative debut EP that sets Marques up for a journey of finding strength in her powerful feelings and the transparency of her music.

Listen to the new EP here:

Photo Credit: Delila Rio



Watch: Ludlow Creek Releases Timeless Music Video For This Baby Boy Photo
Watch: Ludlow Creek Releases Timeless Music Video For 'This Baby Boy'
Watch Ludlow Creek's music video for 'This Baby Boy'!
Elita Announces Upcoming Album Dysania Photo
Elita Announces Upcoming Album 'Dysania'
The band features Elita on vocals, Tim Rypien onguitar/keyboard, and John Eddy on guitar/slide. They've achieved 30M+ streams early on in their career with their hypnotizing, often dark tunes. Front woman Elita’s airy, angelic vocals contrast brilliantly with the sinister lyrics, creating a spine-tingling feeling for the listener.
Joy Oladokun Contributes New Song Power to LOUDMOUTH End Credits Photo
Joy Oladokun Contributes New Song 'Power' to LOUDMOUTH End Credits
The song notably serves as the end credits theme for the documentary LOUDMOUTH about the life and battles of Reverend Al Sharpton. The film opens in theaters nationwide on December 9 and premieres on Amazon and Apple TV January 13, 2023. It was directed by Josh Alexander and executive produced by EGOT® winner John Legend.
Watch: Jade LeMac Debuts Live Session Video for New Single Meet You In Hell Photo
Watch: Jade LeMac Debuts Live Session Video for New Single 'Meet You In Hell'
Watch 18-year-old Vancouver-based singer-songwriter Jade LeMac's live session video for her brand new single, 'Meet You In Hell.'

From This Author - Michael Major


Elita Announces Upcoming Album 'Dysania'Elita Announces Upcoming Album 'Dysania'
November 30, 2022

The band features Elita on vocals, Tim Rypien onguitar/keyboard, and John Eddy on guitar/slide. They've achieved 30M+ streams early on in their career with their hypnotizing, often dark tunes. Front woman Elita’s airy, angelic vocals contrast brilliantly with the sinister lyrics, creating a spine-tingling feeling for the listener.
RANDOM ACTS OF FLYNESS: THE PARABLE OF THE PIRATE AND THE KING to Premiere on HBO Max in DecemberRANDOM ACTS OF FLYNESS: THE PARABLE OF THE PIRATE AND THE KING to Premiere on HBO Max in December
November 30, 2022

Artist, musician, and filmmaker Terence Nance returns for a long-awaited second season of the acclaimed series RANDOM ACTS OF FLYNESS. Exploring the metaphysics of Black life through avant-garde storytelling, the second season follows Terence (Terence Nance) and Najja (Alicia Pilgrim). Watch the new video trailer now!
Joy Oladokun Contributes New Song 'Power' to LOUDMOUTH End CreditsJoy Oladokun Contributes New Song 'Power' to LOUDMOUTH End Credits
November 30, 2022

The song notably serves as the end credits theme for the documentary LOUDMOUTH about the life and battles of Reverend Al Sharpton. The film opens in theaters nationwide on December 9 and premieres on Amazon and Apple TV January 13, 2023. It was directed by Josh Alexander and executive produced by EGOT® winner John Legend.
INTERCATS Comedy Series in Development at DisneyINTERCATS Comedy Series in Development at Disney
November 30, 2022

'Intercats,' an animated sitcom set in a cat workplace, is in development at Disney Branded Television with multiple Emmy Award-winning Baobab Studios and screenwriter Pamela Ribon (recipient of the Cristal Award at the 2022 Annecy International Animation Film Festival and writer of two of Disney's 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' and 'Moana').
Lea Michele to Perform 'I'm the Greatest Star' From FUNNY GIRL on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Next WeekLea Michele to Perform 'I'm the Greatest Star' From FUNNY GIRL on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Next Week
November 30, 2022

Lea Michele will perform 'I'm the Greatest Star' from Funny Girl on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Michele recently opened the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a performance of 'Don't Rain On My Parade.' She also performed 'People' on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and 'Don't Rain On My Parade' on Good Morning America.
share