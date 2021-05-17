Acis Presents ARE WOMEN PEOPLE? - THE SONGS OF LORI LAITMAN



Acis will present ARE WOMEN PEOPLE? - THE SONGS OF LORI LAITMAN, an album of new music with the issue of women's suffrage at its core.

New York Tribune's ALICE DUER MILLER (1874-1942) ran her column, "Are Women People?" from 1914-1917, greatly influencing public opinion about the participation of women in democracy.

In the words of composer LORI LAITMAN, "Miller deftly incorporates quotes from legal verdicts, political statements and newspaper articles into her poems, only to disarm their often misogynist and anti-suffragist sentiments with her clever verse." Laitman has composed a song cycle for SATB Vocal Quartet and Piano four hands that balances Miller's wit and humor with a speech by suffragist SUSAN B. ANTHONY, and the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. In doing so, Laitman elevates important texts that punctuate the story of women in America and eloquently articulates that ongoing story through art song.

The album is completed by two world premiere violin solos plus additional song cycles that set the poetry of MARGARET ATWOOD (b. 1939), FRANCIS BOURDILLON (1852-1921), ROBERT BROWNING (1812-1889), EMILY DICKINSON (1830-1886), DANA GIOIA (b.1950), Nobel Laureate EUGENIO MONTALE (1896-1981), and CHRISTINA ROSSETTI (1830-1894).

GRAMMY-nominated producer, GEOFFREY SILVER: "Following our previous albums together (Holocaust 1944 and American Composers at Play) Lori's new program really puts her compositional versatility, ingenuity and emotional range on full display. Her use of the historical lens is particularly powerful when songs about social justice and inclusion resonate so clearly today. The album's artwork features matriarchs in the composer's family, adding a personal touch to this national story."

Described as "one of the most talented and intriguing of living composers" by Fanfare, LORI LAITMAN has composed multiple operas, choral works, and over 300 art songs. Her music is widely performed (Carnegie Hall, Benaroya Recital Hall, The Kennedy Center, the Concertgebouw, Wigmore Hall, etc.) and has generated substantial critical acclaim.

The performers are: soprano NICOLE CABELL (Cardiff Singer of the World (2005), soprano MAUREEN McKAY (Metropolitan Opera, Washington National Opera), GRAMMY Award-winner baritone DANIEL BELCHER (The Metropolitan Opera, Royal Opera House, Versailles, Houston Grand Opera), tenor KYLE KNAPP, the Chicago-based FOURTH COAST ENSEMBLE, violinist TARN TRAVERS, and collaborative pianists ANDREW ROSENBLUM (second prize in the 2018 International Bach Competition Leipzig), MARIA SUMAREVA and LORI LAITMAN.

"It is difficult to think of anyone before the public today who equals her exceptional gifts for embracing a poetic text and giving it new and deeper life through music." The Journal of Singing

RELEASE DATE: May 27, 2021