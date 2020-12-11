Acclaimed Pianist George Winston Releases New Single 'Silent Night'

Celebrated pianist George Winston is revered as one of the foremost instrumental performers and composers of our time. For the 2020 holidays, Winston releases a special New Orleans/R&B-style interpretation of the Christmas classic "Silent Night" to benefit those in need with 100% of proceeds going to FEEDING AMERICA.

The nationwide network of food banks with FEEDING AMERICA feeds 37 million people, including 14 million children, and leads the nation in the fight against hunger. George Winston's "Silent Night" is now available on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and everywhere digital music is sold. To stream "Silent Night," please visit: https://georgewinston.streamlink.to/silentnight

Winston's riveting version of "Silent Night" is inspired by Joseph Byrd's arrangement on his 1976 album, A Christmas Yet To Come, as well as the playing of lauded New Orleans pianist, Professor Longhair (1918 -1980). Winston has shared his affinity with New Orleans style piano throughout his nearly 50-year acclaimed recording and live performance career, with nods to other Crescent City pianists such as the late James Booker and the late Henry Butler. On "Silent Night," Winston rings in the holiday spirit with an uplifting and inspiring interpretation of one of the season's most beloved songs.

The digital-only release of "Silent Night" is an extension of the on-going work Winston has put forth since 1986 to support local food banks -- donating 100% of his concert merchandise sales and sponsoring canned food drives for local food banks at every venue he performs. Over the past three years alone, Winston's contributions to FEEDING AMERICA has culminated in funds to deliver 850,000 meals to people in need; an additional 120,000 meals have been raised through Winston's six livestreaming concerts since November 2020.

Donations are essential for COVID-19 relief now more than ever. Please consider donating today to FEEDING AMERICA (DONATE LINK). For more information regarding Winston's benefit efforts, please watch the following video: https://youtu.be/ow-IhCaYisY .

George Winston's legendary album December is a perennial favorite. December was inspired by the early winter season, and the follow-up to Winston's solo piano recordings, Autumn and Winter Into Spring. December is Winston's highest-selling album, having been certified triple Platinum by the RIAA. This holiday season, December offers a respite from the challenging times the world is facing amid the COVID-19 global pandemic. To stream December, please visit https://fanlink.to/GWDecember.

Winston's iconic albums also include Summer, 2017's Spring Carousel -- A Cancer Research Benefit, as well as two volumes of the compositions of Vince Guaraldi, two volumes of benefit albums for the Gulf Coast disasters, and seven other solo piano albums. He recently released his 15th solo piano album, Restless Wind, via Dancing Cat Records/RCA Records. Restless Wind is a portrayal of Winston's place in a chaotic world -- his compositions extend solace with an idiosyncratic grace. The album is available now at GeorgeWinston.com

For more information regarding George Winston, please visit: georgewinston.com and https://tourlink.to/GWconcerts .