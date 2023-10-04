Acclaimed Jazz Saxophonist Nick Stefanacci Releases Holiday Single 'Christmas Eve'

World-touring Artist has Shared Stages with Bernard "Pretty" Purdie, Derek Trucks, The Four Tops and Hip-hop Icons Ja Rule and DMC (of Run-DMC)

Nick Stefanacci, accomplished saxophonist hailing from New Jersey, is gearing up to drop a holiday gem on Friday, October 6, 2023, with his latest single, "Christmas Eve." This track features the smooth vocals of Rich Aveo, perfectly complementing Stefanacci's soulful saxophone. It's a sneak peek of what's to come from Stefanacci's upcoming EP, Secrets, which is set to launch on May 10, 2024.

Stefanacci, known for his diverse discography spanning pop, funk, and R&B, ventures into the world of smooth jazz with Secrets, his debut in this genre. This EP, entirely composed, arranged, produced, and mastered by Stefanacci, represents a meticulously crafted showcase of his artistic evolution. Joining him on the EP are vocal sensation Rich Aveo, pianist Carnell Harrell, bassist Mel Brown and drummer Eric Valentine. Furthermore, he surprises with his vocal prowess on "Fantasy" and "King of Pop," demonstrating his versatility and willingness to explore new musical horizons.

Check out "Christmas Eve," the new holiday single by Nick Stefanacci, out on October 6th, and his new Secrets EP, out next May.

Fans in the NY and NJ areas can catch Nick Stefanacci and his band performing LIVE on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in New Jersey! The show kicks off at 8:00 pm sharp at The Williams Center, located at 1 Williams Plaza Rutherford, NJ 07070. The show will be packed with great musicians, including guest artist Cat London. For tickets and info, visit here.

For more info on Nick Stefanacci: https://www.nickstefanaccimusic.com/