Acclaimed Funk Duo Chromeo Confirm Fall Headline Tour

The one and only Funklordz Chromeo-the Canadian duo of David "Dave 1" Macklovitch and Patrick "P-Thugg" Gemayel-announce "Funk Yourself," the band's first headline tour in over four years, kicking off this fall.

The run of dates will bring them to New York's Brooklyn Steel, Toronto's Danforth Music Hall and more. For early access, sign up at http://chromeo.net and see below for complete tour routing.

This tour comes on the heels of Chromeo's triumphant fifth appearance at Coachella, where the duo debuted their all-new stage setup-including four custom chrome modular synth towers-designed with longtime collaborator and contemporary artist Freeka Tet (Aphex Twin, Childish Gambino, YSL).

The band ran through celebrated bangers from throughout their career and premiered new music from a forthcoming project. Rolling Stone raved, "if Coachella was any kind of a preview, Chromeo are going bigger, bolder, and chrome-ier than before."

Chicago rapper Ric Wilson, for whom Chromeo just produced the EP CLUSTERFUNK, identical twin DJs Coco & Breezy and rising New York star May Rio will support on select dates.

Most recently, Chromeo released two new singles: "Replacements"-hailed as "a nod back to the heyday of indie sleaze," that is "sure to make you dance" by Consequence-featuring the era-defining artist La Roux, who made a stunning surprise appearance during Chromeo's Coachella sets, and "Words With You," which Stereogum called their "favorite thing the Canadian synth-funk duo has ever done."

Montreal natives and high school best friends, Dave 1 and P-Thugg rose to prominence with their seminal 2007 release, Fancy Footwork, heralding the dawn of the '80s electro-funk revival; then in 2014, garnered further mainstream appeal with their chart-topping album, White Women, and 2018's Grammy-nominated, Head Over Heels. Chromeo's five LPs have been hailed as modern funk masterworks, and they have toured the world over for two decades. More from Chromeo is imminent.

CHROMEO LIVE TOUR DATES

May 26-Morrison, CO-Funk on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 23-Salt Lake City, UT-The Depot*

September 25-Seattle, WA-Showbox Sodo*

September 26-Vancouver, BC-Vogue Theatre†

September 28-Portland, OR-Crystal Ballroom†

October 1-Los Angeles, CA

October 3-San Diego, CA-Humphreys†

October 4-Phoenix, AZ-Marquee†

October 10-Atlanta, GA-The Eastern*

October 11-Richmond, VA-The National*

October 12-Washington, D.C.-9:30 Club*

October 13-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Steel*§

October 16-Boston, MA-Roadrunner*

October 17-Philadelphia, PA-Franklin Music Hall*

October 19-Montreal, QC-MTelus*

October 20-Toronto, ON-Danforth Music Hall*

October 22-Chicago, IL-Salt Shed*

*with Ric Wilson

†with Coco & Breezy

§with May Rio