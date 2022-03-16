Abigail Lapell Releases New Single 'Land Of Plenty'

There's a deep level of empathy that only comes about when one has experienced or been impacted by similar situations. In the case of Canadian singer/songwriter Abigail Lapell, watching a ban on Muslim immigrants happen right before her eyes struck a generational chord with the woman who's family escaped the Holocaust by immigrating from Eastern Europe to North America.

Lapell took to her notebook and the resulting song, "Land Of Plenty," presents a simple-but-striking look at the hopes and hardships of immigrating to a new world as the opening track from her upcoming album, Stolen Time. Its themes are both timeless and timely in its recurring, praryerful refrains, envoking the spirits of Woody Guthrie or Pete Seeger.

"When the Trump administration first brought in the Muslim ban, I remember watching something about it and just crying; it made me think of my whole family," Lapell says. "They didn't have an easy life here. You get here and you have no money, you have nothing to call your own, but you're still rich. It's not about romanticizing life in Canada, or ignoring the ills of our society. We were just raised with this idea, that as sty as it is, it's better than any other place or time in history. This is the land of plenty."

Today, Flood premiered "Land Of Plenty," which described the song as a, "stripped-down beauty." Fans can stream "Land Of Plenty" now at this link, check out previously-released singles "Pines" and "Ships," and pre-order or pre-save Stolen Time ahead of its April 22nd release right here. Lapell will be performing both at SXSW and Treefort Music Fest. More information can be found below.

The upcoming Stolen Time strikes a balance between Lapell's acoustic debut, Great Survivor, and her two rockier Chris Stringer-produced records, Hide Nor Hair and Getaway, while bringing a live-off-the-floor 70s folk-rock vibe and more structural experimentation to the table on songs that feel expansive in their scope-unhurried, psychedelic, and other-worldly. Lapell's band underscores and meets the power of her vocals on songs like "Ships," a wild sax solo seemingly enticing her higher and louder to meet the crashing waves. But many of Stolen Time's standout tracks are solo acoustic guitar songs, backed by little more than Lapell's harmonica, pump organ, or accordion. "Old Flames," with Lapell's melodic fingerstyle guitar mimicking flickering embers, is a bit of an answer song to Bruce Springsteen's "I'm On Fire," the swirling and woozy "Scarlet Fever" was inspired by an elderly relative's tales of being quarantined as a child, and the aforementioned "Land Of Plenty" haunts with its folk-refrain statement on immigration, past and present.

Stolen Time also marks the collaborative meeting of two important music communities for Lapell, who spent formative years in Montreal's Mile End before returning to her hometown: From Toronto, Dan Fortin (bass), Dani Nash (drums, vocals), Christine Bougie (lap steel, guitar) and Rachael Cardiello (viola); and from Montreal Katie Moore (vocals), Chris Velan (vocals), Pietro Amato (French horn) and Ellwood Epps (trumpet); Nashville pedal steel player Fats Kaplin and Vancouver cellist Peggy Lee also play on the album.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

March 16 - Austin, Texas - SXSW - Stephen F's Bar

March 18 - Austin, Texas - SXSW - Chess Club

March 19 - Austin, Texas - SXSW - Second Play Stages @ Fairmont Austin

Maerch 20 - Austin, Texas - Rawhide Trail House Concerts

March 24 - Boise, Idaho - Treefort Music Fest - Boise Co-Op

March 25 - Boise, Idaho - Treefort Music Fest - Pengilly's Saloon

March 26 - Boise, Idaho - Treefort Music Fest - The Hideout

March 26 - Boise, Idaho - Treefort Music Fest - Treeline city bus

June 25 - Hamilton, Ontario - Mills Hardware