Abigail Barlow Releases Third Single 'Mirror, Mirror'

The track is the third single before the release of her debut solo album Princess Pop in early 2024.

Nov. 09, 2023

Abigail Barlow returns with “Mirror, Mirror”, the third single before the release of her debut solo album Princess Pop in early 2024.

On this track, Abigail reveals her penchant for playful mischief with fierceness and pure-pop sensibility. Abigail shares, “Through the lyrical story, I’m embracing my power and sultry side as I offer the fair maidens a bite of the apple. I promise it’s not poison!”

“Mirror, Mirror” gives fans a delicious taste of what’s to come on Princess Pop: imagination, sassiness, and lots of fun. Abigail has collaborated with a diverse set of co-writers and producers on this album, elevating her songwriting skills and creative prowess in turn–but “Mirror, Mirror” seems to be the truest representation yet of Princess Pop as a concept.

Produced by Dan Gleyzer (BTS, Meghan Trainor, Noah Cyrus), this track gives listeners a slice of true pop/rock with an infectious melody, strong rhythms, and Abigail’s amazing vocal performance.

Additionally co-written by Gayle, this track also explores Abigail's confidence in her queerness lyrically; Abigail boldly sings “Tell the kings all their princesses can hang with me” over the chorus. Sonically, this track channels the tale of Snow White–think glistening gems in enchanted forest mines, while Abigail plays the role of the evil queen.

Named to Forbes’ 2022 30 Under 30, Abigail’s commitment to a fairer, more equitable music industry also raises the bar for her artist peers in a concrete way. On Princess Pop, she strives to include at least one female writer or producer in her songwriting and recording sessions and offers a writer’s fee in addition to master points to every writer on her releases. She takes pride in being an independent female artist and strongly believes that creators should be compensated for their work.

Abigail will be giving a ‘Shack Sounds’ performance at Shake Shack in West Hollywood on November 10, 2023. The ‘Shack Sounds’ program spotlights up-and-coming artists with performances on the beautiful patios of Shake Shacks across Los Angeles, while fans and restaurant-goers can enjoy meals and other specialty, promotional menu items. Abigail will give an acoustic performance of original songs and covers during her 90-minute set.

Abigail will headline her first two shows this December before the official release of Princess Pop, featuring a full band, choreography, and special surprises and guests. She will perform fan-favorite pop releases, new and upcoming music from Princess Pop, and feature her signature musical theater segment, performing music from new projects. Tickets are available for purchase HERE for Los Angeles and HERE for New York.

SEE ABIGAIL LIVE:

December 4: Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

December 10: New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Photo by Danica Robinson





