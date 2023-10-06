Abby Sage Unveils Enchanting New Single 'Milk'

Alt/Pop artist on the rise Abby Sage is back with a hypnotic new single, "Milk." This ethereal track serves as the first glimpse of the Toronto-born/LA-based songstress' anticipated debut full-length album set to captivate listeners in Spring 2024.

"Milk" is a sonic journey that immerses audiences in a dreamy soundscape, adorned with delicate guitar melodies and Abby's enchanting layered vocals, subtly interwoven with harmonies that transport audiences to an otherworldly realm. Produced by MyRiot (Halsey, London Grammar, AURORA), also known as Roy Kerr and Tim Bran, the collaborators have created a musical experience that transcends genres and invites listeners to embrace nostalgia.

When asked about the inspiration behind the song, Abby shared, "'Milk' is reminiscent of childhood. So much so it's a plea to someone to return to that state with you where everything is dirty, unkempt, and undefined. It's also mildly based off of a documentary that I watched called 'Boys Alone' and 'Girls Alone.' In this doc they leave a group of children alone in a house for a week to see how they cope. It gets messy, alliances are formed, and the house is destroyed. Milk is like a land run by children where they're authentically disgusting."

The "Milk" music video is a mesmerizing visual masterpiece that delves deep into the intricate dynamics of the mother-daughter relationship. Through hauntingly captivating imagery and poetic symbolism, Abby artfully portrays the profound connection and ever-evolving nature of that bond.

Abby explains, “I really wanted to capture the relationship between my mother and I in this video. I lean on her, her on me. I learn from her, her from me. There are shots of us spinning around, each taking a turn grasping onto one another. I feel like that alone gets across exactly what I want… conveying that dependency and growth, especially how it shifts and changes over time.”

Abby Sage has been making waves in the alt/pop music scene with her distinctive sound and evocative storytelling. Her previous releases, the 'Fears Of Yours & Mine' EP in 2021 and 'The Florist' EP in 2022, have garnered praise from tastemakers and a dedicated fan base eagerly awaiting her debut full-length album.

Following the release of "Milk", Abby Sage will grace the stage at premiere music festival Austin City Limits on October 7th. From there she will immediately hop on the road to join Gus Dapperton's tour as a supporting act, treating audiences on select dates to her unique and enchanting live show.

Stay tuned for more updates, music, and announcements from Abby Sage as she prepares for the release of her album in Spring 2024 via Nettwerk. For now, immerse yourself in the magic of "Milk" and experience the sonic world she has created.

ABBY SAGE ON TOUR:

Oct 7 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX

Oct 8 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO*

Oct 11 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO*

Oct 16 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL*

Oct 17 - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC*

Oct 18 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC*

Oct 19 - XL Live - Harrisburg, PA*

Oct 21 - Asbury Lanes - Asbury Park, NJ*

*w/Gus Dapperton

ABOUT ABBY SAGE:

Part of growing into adulthood means tearing down and reconstructing your narrative. This is what introspective performer Abby Sage has done on her striking, intensely personal debut album arriving spring 2024 via Nettwerk.

In the months following 2021's Fears Of Yours & Mine EP and 2022's The Florist EP, the Toronto-born, Los Angeles-based Sage has an altered perspective — one that can only be achieved by the natural passage of time. “My last projects were quite observational,” Sage says. “I didn't do as much internal digging as I would have liked. I was observing more than digesting my own self.”

In between the creation of The Florist EP and her upcoming LP, Sage spent most of her days in the locales of London. Residing with her close-knit family, Sage's wit, charm, and personal stories had been heavily influenced by her time there. "More and more, I've been spending time in London reconnecting with my mom's side of the family. Having a home away from home to work has opened up so many new perspectives allowing me to explore a different side of myself and my music,” Sage shares.

Over a relatively short time span, Abby's been praised by the likes of Billboard, Pigeons & Planes, FLAUNT, CLASH, The Line of Best Fit, Under The Radar, Ones To Watch, Exclaim!, Lyrical Lemonade, Sweety High, Early Rising, and more. Abby has graced the covers of Spotify's esteemed playlists, Lorem and indie pop & chill playlists as well as inclusion on their New Music Friday, Fresh Finds, Indie All Stars playlists and more. She's performed alongside the likes of Suki Waterhouse, Gus Dapperton, Vacations, Lexi Jayde, and more.

Abby's upcoming album was made in collaboration with The Florist's London-based production team MyRiot aka Roy Kerr and Tim Bran, and Michael Coleman in LA. It's a lush, layered alternative pop gem where Sage's silky vocals kaleidoscopically twirl overtop dreamy synth-and-guitar melodies. Plunging new emotional depths, Sage uses the project as a lens to dig into her relationship with sex, anxiety around her own health, raw moments of loneliness, and, ultimately, accepting that change is inevitable.

Photo Credit: Noah Kentis