Abby Sage Surrenders on New Single 'Soak'

Toronto-born, Los Angeles-based alternative artist Abby Sage sustains her musical momentum with an introspective new single, “Soak.” This radiant track offers another peek into her creative process while heightening the anticipation for the release of her forthcoming debut album, ‘The Rot,' out March 1, 2024 via Nettwerk.

Embellished with delicate vocals and complemented by upbeat guitar strums, “Soak” strikes a sonic balance between melodic buoyancy and industrial undertones. Introduced by a simple drum beat, the song gradually reaches its climax in a lively and sparkling chorus. This sweeping alternative-pop track is a testament to self discovery, and an exploration of the liberation found in triviality.

"'Soak' is the acceptance and surrender to complete unimportance.” Sage says. “It's recognizing how insignificant everything is and how small I am. It's celebratory in a way because there is something so beautiful and freeing about letting go of ego and self importance. It frees up a lot of space."

Regarding the video, she continues, “I wanted to focus on the 'giving in' aspect of that first so the set was designed to feel chaotic and crowded with the masks and the wind blowing while I struggle to let go. Later in the video, the optical illusion of the puppet 'carrying' me around is that manifestation of my surrender and embrace of my insignificance.”

Building off of the framework created from her earlier singles, “Soak” adds another layer to Abby Sage's journey of self-reflection, setting the stage for her forthcoming exploratory piece, ‘The Rot.' Sage's most recent single “Obstruction,” received acclaimed recognition shortly after it's release last month, earning a spot in Rolling Stone's “Songs You Need to Know,” and NYLON's weekly “SOUNDCHECK” list - hailing the track as “off-kilter pop [that] dances on the edge of beauty and horror.” Her singles “Milk,” and “Hunger” were praised by Atwood Magazine, who describes Sage's music as a “lightning rod of unfiltered songwriting and breathtaking performance.”

Success surrounding her most recent singles has only continued to flourish as she entered the new year. Recently selected as one of Spotify's 2024 Lorem Artists to Watch alongside industry trailblazers Chappell Roan, hemlocke springs and others, Abby continues to position herself as a promising force in the future of indie music.

After an incredible run on Gus Dapperton's Henge Tour last October, Sage plans to hit the road as much as possible this year. In addition to delivering another captivating performance at the Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City on May 10th, Sage will embark on a run of headline shows in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Fans can purchase tickets HERE, and a full list of dates can be found below.

Abby Sage Tour Dates

May 06 - Los Angeles, CA - El Cid

May 08 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord

May 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

May 12 - New York City, NY - Baby's All Right

May 18 - Brussels, BE - Witloof Bar

May 21 - Berlin, DE - Lark

May 23 - Paris, FR - Le POPUP Du Label

May 24 - London, UK - The Lower Third

ABOUT ABBY SAGE:

Part of growing into adulthood means tearing down and reconstructing your narrative. This is what introspective performer Abby Sage has done on her striking, intensely personal debut album, The Rot, arriving spring 2024 via Nettwerk.

In the months following 2021's Fears Of Yours & Mine EP and 2022's The Florist EP, the Toronto-born, Los Angeles-based Sage has an altered perspective — one that can only be achieved by the natural passage of time. “My last projects were quite observational,” Sage says. “I didn't do as much internal digging as I would have liked. I was observing more than digesting my own self.”

In between the creation of The Florist EP and The Rot LP, Sage spent most of her days in the locales of London. Residing with her close-knit family, Sage's wit, charm, and personal stories had been heavily influenced by her time there. "More and more, I've been spending time in London reconnecting with my mom's side of the family. Having a home away from home to work has opened up so many new perspectives allowing me to explore a different side of myself and my music,” Sage shares.

Over a relatively short time span, Abby's been praised by the likes of Billboard, Pigeons & Planes, FLAUNT, CLASH, The Line of Best Fit, Under The Radar, Ones To Watch, Exclaim!, Lyrical Lemonade, Sweety High, Early Rising, and more. Abby has graced the covers of Spotify's esteemed playlists, Lorem and indie pop & chill playlists as well as inclusion on their New Music Friday, Fresh Finds, Indie All Stars playlists and more. She's performed alongside the likes of Suki Waterhouse, Gus Dapperton, Vacations, Lexi Jayde, and more.

Now with 10 all-new original songs in her arsenal, The Rot was made in collaboration with The Florist's London-based production team MyRiot aka Roy Kerr and Tim Bran, and Michael Coleman in LA. It's a lush, layered alternative pop gem where Sage's silky vocals kaleidoscopically twirl overtop dreamy synth-and-guitar melodies. Plunging new emotional depths, Sage uses The Rot as a lens to dig into her relationship with sex, anxiety around her own health, raw moments of loneliness, and, ultimately, accepting that change is inevitable.

Photo credit: cloudyytots