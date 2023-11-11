Abby Sage Releases New Single 'Hunger'

Alt-pop sensation Abby Sage is set to captivate the world with her latest single, "Hunger." Produced by MyRiot (Halsey, London Grammar, AURORA), the alluring release serves as the second offering from the Toronto-born, Los Angeles-based artist's forthcoming debut album, due out in Spring 2024 via Nettwerk.

In this compelling track, Abby Sage delves into the profound and sensitive topic of sexuality, delivering a message of self-discovery and liberation. "Hunger" represents Sage's fearless submission to her true desires and an unwavering commitment to her own identity. The chorus's deeply personal lyrics, "Feed my hunger, No shame, I'm just a beginner," perfectly encapsulate the spirit of the song – an unapologetic declaration of personal empowerment and the courage to embrace one's authentic self.

When asked about the single, Sage shared, “‘Hunger' is the most important song to me on the album. It addresses the pressure and expectation that I have felt all my life surrounding sex and what my relationship with it should look like. Give enough but not too much. Want it enough but not too much. It's my surrender to myself and what I want/crave, finding that in myself, and moving forward. I wish I heard a song like this when I was first exploring my sexuality and my sexual journey, and for that reason I hope it reaches people.”

Accompanying the release of "Hunger" is a spellbinding music video that beautifully illustrates Abby's journey of breaking free from the shackles of shame as she explores her sensuality and sexuality. The video is dark but poetic, an artistic masterpiece that serves as a powerful visual narrative, reflecting the song's themes and Sage's creative vision.

The latest single comes as a follow-up to Abby Sage's nostalgic and dreamy track, "Milk," which offered a first taste of her upcoming debut album. On the heels of releasing the song, Sage graced the stage at the Austin City Limits music festival and then brought her captivating live performance to select dates on indie-pop singer-songwriter Gus Dapperton's US tour.

Stay tuned for more music, updates, and announcements from Abby Sage as she prepares for the release of her debut album in Spring 2024.

ABOUT ABBY SAGE:

Part of growing into adulthood means tearing down and reconstructing your narrative. This is what introspective performer Abby Sage has done on her striking, intensely personal debut album arriving spring 2024 via Nettwerk.

In the months following 2021's Fears Of Yours & Mine EP and 2022's The Florist EP, the Toronto-born, Los Angeles-based Sage has an altered perspective — one that can only be achieved by the natural passage of time. “My last projects were quite observational,” Sage says. “I didn't do as much internal digging as I would have liked. I was observing more than digesting my own self.”

In between the creation of The Florist EP and her upcoming LP, Sage spent most of her days in the locales of London. Residing with her close-knit family, Sage's wit, charm, and personal stories had been heavily influenced by her time there. "More and more, I've been spending time in London reconnecting with my mom's side of the family. Having a home away from home to work has opened up so many new perspectives allowing me to explore a different side of myself and my music,” Sage shares.

Over a relatively short time span, Abby's been praised by the likes of Billboard, Pigeons & Planes, FLAUNT, CLASH, The Line of Best Fit, Under The Radar, Ones To Watch, Exclaim!, Lyrical Lemonade, Sweety High, Early Rising, and more. Abby has graced the covers of Spotify's esteemed playlists, Lorem and indie pop & chill playlists as well as inclusion on their New Music Friday, Fresh Finds, Indie All Stars playlists and more. She's performed alongside the likes of Suki Waterhouse, Gus Dapperton, Vacations, Lexi Jayde, and more.

Abby's upcoming album was made in collaboration with The Florist's London-based production team MyRiot aka Roy Kerr and Tim Bran, and Michael Coleman in LA. It's a lush, layered alternative pop gem where Sage's silky vocals kaleidoscopically twirl overtop dreamy synth-and-guitar melodies. Plunging new emotional depths, Sage uses the project as a lens to dig into her relationship with sex, anxiety around her own health, raw moments of loneliness, and, ultimately, accepting that change is inevitable.