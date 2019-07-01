Aaron Watson's RED BANDANA Album Opens at #2 on Billboard's Country Album Sales Chart

"Reigning indie underdog" (Rolling Stone) Aaron Watson's brand-new album, Red Bandana, opens at #2 on Billboard's Country Album Sales chart with nearly 10,000 sold and over 11,000 total consumption, including more than 2 Million first week streams for the "epic" 20-song collection. Written solely by Watson, who co-produced the project with Jordan Lehning, Red Bandana marks his 20th year in music and has been dubbed "his most ambitious album yet," by Taste of Country and "a soulful, resonant record that sums up his restless, wandering spirit" by All Music. The "fiercely independent musician" (Texas Monthly) shares personal and poignant stories and showcases his introspective new song "Trying Like The Devil" during an appearance on TBN's "Huckabee" set to premiere on Saturday, July 6 at 8/7c with a repeat airing on Sunday, July 7.

Watson wrapped a busy street week including a hometown arena show in Abilene over the weekend where he was presented with a coveted "Million Air Award" by BMI celebrating one Million spins for his record-breaking Top 10 hit, "Outta Style."

Watson was a featured guest on "Glenn Beck" late last week to talk about the new album and the significance of his "58" tribute. While in Nashville, he stopped by The Bobby Bones Show, played BMI Rooftop and the Opry, and surprised visitors with a pop-up performance at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Fans can also get an in-depth glimpse into the making of Red Bandana via Texas Monthly's "National Podcast of Texas"-available now. Catch the new music on Watson's "arena-ready country" 2019 headlining Red Bandana tour, spanning coast to coast through October. Tickets are available now at www.aaronwatson.com/tour.



About Aaron Watson: Aaron Watson continues to be "one of country music's biggest DIY success stories" (Forbes) with his latest effort, "Kiss That Girl Goodbye," the solely self-penned lead single from his forthcoming studio album. The lyrically driven, up-tempo percussive stunner is the first glimpse into Watson's brand-new project, Red Bandana. Released June 21, 2019 on his own BIG Label Records and distributed by ADA Worldwide, the album debuted with over 11,000 total consumption, including more than 2 Million first week album streams, for the 20-song collection.



Watson's last studio album Vaquero launched into the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart with his biggest career sales debut to date, and at #2 on the Top Country Albums chart. Texas Monthly, Billboard, Rolling Stone Country, Noisey, CMT, The Boot and more have all featured the new music. Vaquero is the follow up to his history-making album, The Underdog, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, making him the first-ever independent, male country artist to debut in the coveted top spot. The album features "Outta Style," his record-breaking Top 10 and BMI award-winning hit on country music's national radio airplay charts and top 40 hit "Run Wild Horses." Watson wrapped 2018 with two new projects, Live at the World's Biggest Rodeo Show, Watson's 14th album and his first live album in nearly a decade, and his first ever Christmas collection, An Aaron Watson Family Christmas.



The singer/songwriter's rise has been paved by years of hard work and perseverance. Twenty years, over a dozen recorded albums, more than 2,500 shows in the U.S. and Europe, the Texas native is determined to stay true to his roots and deliver music directly to his fans. Watson shared his journey with fans via a video that has racked up over 7.2 Million views and 50,000 shares, proving his phenomenal connection to fans.





