Aaron Lewis Postpones Remainder Of 2023 Tour Due To Mandatory Vocal Rest

Country artist and Staind frontman Aaron Lewis is postponing the remainder of his 2023 American Patriot Acoustic Tour due to mandatory vocal rest per his doctors. Lewis has rescheduled the postponed dates for next year.

"Life has reminded me I'm creeping up on 52," explains Lewis. "After recording a new Staind album, a new solo album and playing 150-plus shows this year, my doctors have insisted I take this month off to give my voice some much needed rest before I do damage to my cords. It kills me to say this, but I have to listen to the professionals. Have a great holiday season and I look forward to seeing everyone in 2024."

Tickets purchased for the postponed tour dates will be honored at each rescheduled concert. Note: Some outlets have incorrectly reported the postponed concerts as Staind tour dates. The dates affected are Aaron Lewis solo dates only. Staind resumes touring next spring.

Rescheduled dates

Concord, NH | 12/7 to 4/3

Springfield, MA | 12/8 to 2/17

Verona, NY | 12/9 to 2/16

Nashville, IN | 12/14 to 8/25

Nashville, IN | 12/15 to 8/24

Saginaw, MI | 12/16 to 8/10 Saginaw, MI | 12/17 - canceled

About Aaron Lewis

Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents' country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum STAIND founder to return to his origins for the #1 Billboard Country Album debuts Town Line and Sinner, as well as Billboard's #1 Hot Country Song debut “Am I The Only One,” only the 9th time since 1958.

Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country. Lewis' latest album, Frayed at Both Ends, offers the hard touring/15-million selling workingman's country star at his most personal and unplugged – making for an intimate record that reflects his American Patriot Acoustic Tour.

Photo Credit: Jim Wright