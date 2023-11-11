AWOLNATION's New EP 'CANDY POP' is Out Now

‘Candy Pop', the new EP from AWOLNATION is now available. The release includes two new remixes of the title track by the artists Elohim and Flamingosis. Fans can stream the EP in full at this link: https://orcd.co/candypopep and watch the visualizer for “Candy Pop (Elohim Remix)” here: https://youtu.be/KpqwdOzlMgs

“Elohim is so talented and a dear friend. I was honored that she wanted to do a remix of the song. And I recently became familiar with Flamingosis' work, and I instantly became a fan. So, it was exciting to be able to have him put his spin on this new single,” says AWOLNATION on the artists who remixed “Candy Pop”.

Elohim adds, "I love working with honest authentic artists who know what they want and are also open to collaboration and sounds they wouldn't normally turn to. Aaron is that. A wonderful friend and a joy to collaborate with. When I get calls from him asking if I want to participate on something it is always YES. As soon as I heard his vocal on candy pop I knew I wanted to dive in and dissect it. I had a lot of fun chopping this up and making this remix!”

"This was a fun tune for me to get out of my comfort zone and try some new things for this remix,” says Flamingosis. I had no idea where I was going to go with this one, ended up making it into a wonky boom bap flip while letting the vocals glide on the beat. I had fun putting my own spin on it, and hope you guys dig it as well!”

‘Candy Pop' also includes the previously released singles “Freaking Me Out” and “We Are All Insane”. When “Candy Pop” was released, the music video completed the trilogy of videos directed by Eliot Charof. The videos take inspiration from classic film and paranoid fiction, revealing a dreamlike world that feels both futuristic and bygone, and have amassed over half a million views each. You can watch the trilogy in full here: https://youtu.be/44Epb9E1cNM

“It's a story about escaping from never-ending technological advancements and constant connectivity and scrutiny… The adventure of a lifetime can come from ‘tuning out,'” says AWOLNATION architect Aaron Bruno.

Stream the ‘Candy Pop' EP here: https://orcd.co/candypopep

AWOLNATION is confirmed to perform at the upcoming Audacy Riptide Music Festival taking place December 2 and 3 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. See the entire line up and purchase tickets at the link below.

On the 2018 song “Cannonball,” AWOLNATION mastermind Aaron Bruno sang, “I wear my heart on my sleeve ‘cause it's all that I know.” The same could be said for his multifaceted forays into music – he follows his heart not a plan. After he broke through with the improbable, worldwide hit “Sail” in 2011 – which has since been certified diamond for sales of 10 million units – Bruno could have made carbon copies to keep on rolling. But he didn't. Even when he got branded early with the term “electro-rock,” he continued to create a diverse umbrella of sounds to explore under that tag and released singles that both topped the modern rock radio chart and received recognition among fellow artists and his musical heroes.

While there was a clear dance/electronic and indie rock synergy on the platinum album Megalithic Symphony (2011) and its follow-up Run (2015), classic rock sounds became more prevalent on Here Come The Runts (2018) and Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders (2020). And the recent retro collection My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers, and Me made you think that Bruno was born to sing tunes like Michael Sembello's “Maniac” and the Alan Parson Project's “Eye In the Sky”. The 2022 covers album featured a wide array of musical guests whom Bruno invited to join him on the project, including Beck, Jewel, Portugal. The Man, Brandon Boyd and many others. Within his approach to songwriting and recording, authenticity is a keyword, and lyrically there is always his passion for sincerity and penchant for irony.

He's an old school soul cloaked in modern vibes with more to come in 2024.

For more information: www.awolnationmusic.com