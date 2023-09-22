AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Candy Pop'

AWOLNATION, has released the echo laden, electric new single “Candy Pop” out today. The single is accompanied by a cinematic music video – the final in a trilogy of videos directed by Eliot Charof.

The videos for the previously released singles “Freaking Me Out” and “We Are All Insane” prelude the finale in “Candy Pop.” The trilogy of videos take inspiration from classic film and paranoid fiction, revealing a dreamlike world that feels both futuristic and bygone.

“It’s a story about escaping from never-ending technological advancements and constant connectivity and scrutiny… The adventure of a lifetime can come from ‘tuning out,’” says AWOLNATION architect Aaron Bruno.

“The intention with “Candy Pop” was to create a song that epitomizes the seductive nature of pop music and pop culture, while pointing out the absurdity of it all at once,” says Bruno on the new song.

AWOLNATION is confirmed for upcoming headline shows throughout a tour with 311 that kicked off this week. A full list of upcoming dates can be found below. Tickets are on sale now at: www.awolnationmusic.com.

AWOLNATION – Upcoming Tour Dates

Sept 19 – Clive, IA – Horizon Event Center (with 311)

Sept 20 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center (with 311)

Sept 22 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe (Headline)

Sept 23 – Hammond, IN – Horseshoe Casino (with 311)

Sept 24 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

Sept 26 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory (with 311)

Sept 27 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheater (with 311)

Sept 29 – La Vista, NE – The Astro (with 311)

Sept 30 – Wichita, KS – WAVE (with 311)

Oct 1 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders (with 311)

Oct 3 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater (Headline)

Oct 4 – Grand Junction, CO – Las Colonias Park Amp (with 311)

Oct 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center (with 311)

Oct 7 – Ventura, CA – Majestic Ventura Theater (Headline)

Oct 8 – Highland, CA – Yamaha Resort (with 311)




