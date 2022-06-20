AWAKE AT LAST Release New Song 'Living Fiction'

Awake at Last released their new song titled "Living Fiction" to all digital outlets!

Produced by Kile Odell with post production by Skold (Former Marilyn Manson, KMFDM, etc), the hard-hitting track contains plenty of angst at the current state of the world.

"Technology plays a significant role in all of our lives, 'Living Fiction' asks the question of whether or not it plays too much of a starring role in our lives. It's about the data we share, and how as a whole we've become more and more addicted to it. When we were writing I noticed how much I had come to rely on technology and social media to have a window to everything when the world had kinda shut down. Technology boomed and I just started noticing patterns and how much they'd become a rhythmic part of my life," says the band's vocalist, Vincent Torres.

He adds, "I think we captured that energy in the song and it was an absolute pleasure to work with Tim Skold, who went in and added to that rhythm his signature more industrial elements that have made him Iconic. With that blend of energies I think it came out feeling like we are sort of absorbed in the technology rhythm. It's been amazing getting back to things and seeing how our amazing fan base continues to support and rock with us. I'm Optimistic about the future and it is so good to get back into shows and releases."

AWAKE AT LAST Tour Dates

6/21 Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

6/22 Pittsburgh,PA - The Craft House

6/24 Pontiac, MI - Pike Room

6/25 Columbus, OH - Rumba

6/26 Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache

6/28 Joliet, IL - The Forge

6/30 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

7/1 Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater

7/2 Iowa City, IA - Wildwoods

7/3 Des Moines, IA - Leftys Live Music

7/5 Kansas City, MO - BLVD

7/7 Denver, CO - HQ

7/8 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

7/11 Seattle, WA - El Corazon

7/13 Roseville, CA (Sacramento) - Goldfield Trading Post

7/15 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

7/17 Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

7/19 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

7/21 Houston, TX - Scout Bar

7/22 Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

9/10 Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2022