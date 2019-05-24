AVICII: TIM Track List Revealed For Album Due 6/6

The much speculated upon final track listing for AVICII: TIM, due June 6, is below. TIM is the first album of new music from Bergling since his unexpected death last year. Work on a few of the tracks had been completed but several more needed final touches. Bergling had left very clear notes about how he wanted to finish the music and who his production partners should be. You'll find them in the credits below.

AVICII CUBE CAMPAIGN INSPIRES FANS TO COME TOGETHER TO PREVIEW THE MUSIC

Over the last year, we've heard so many stories about how music connects people and helps them heal. We saw that Avicii played an important role in people's lives all over the world. He was there when one fan met her future husband at Ultra Music Festival and his music was a constant when two best friends traveled coast to coast on their first ever road trip. The stories are endless. Strangers online became friends because they found common ground in the spirit and melodies and rhythm of Avicii's music.

Listening to music can be a powerful source of inspiration and comfort but it isn't enough. It has become important to us to release this new music with a focus on connection and the ways we can come together, be part of a community and feel less alone. So we have created the AVICII Cube campaign.

AVICII Cubes will be situated in each of six cities around the globe. When you put your hand on the illuminated screen, the Cube is activated and searches for another active Cube somewhere in the world. When that connection is made, both of you will listen to the same clip from the album. You'll be sharing that listening experience with someone half-way around the world, connected forever by Avicii's music. In a hectic world, we want people to take a quick break from their busy days for a powerful moment of music and connection.

There are cube installations in six cities around the world; Sydney, Tokyo, Stockholm, London, New York City and Sao Paulo. Smaller cubes are also active during the weekend in Oslo, Paris, Berlin, Salzburg, Bucharest, Brussels, Zürich, Taipei, Auckland and Toronto. For further info click here: (Teaser link coming today)

If you or someone you know is struggling, find resources at www.loveislouder.com/prevent.

AVICII: TIM

Track level credits

1. Avicii - Peace Of Mind (feat. Vargas & Lagola)

Title: Peace Of Mind (feat. Vargas & Lagola)

Primary Artist: Avicii

Featured Artist: Vargas & Lagola

Composers: Tim Bergling, Vincent Pontare, Salem Al Fakir

Producers: Tim Bergling, Vincent Pontare, Salem Al Fakir

2. Avicii - Heaven

Title: Heaven

Primary Artist: Avicii

Composers: Tim Bergling, Chris Martin

Producer: Tim Bergling

3. Avicii - SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)

Title: SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)

Primary Artist: Avicii

Featured Artist: Aloe Blacc

Composers: Tim Bergling, Kristoffer Fogelmark, Albin Nedler, Kandi Burruss, Tameka Cottle, Kevin Briggs

Producers: Tim Bergling, Albin Nedler, Kristoffer Fogelmark

4. Avicii - Tough Love (feat. Agnes, Vargas & Lagola)

Title: Tough Love (feat. Agnes, Vargas & Lagola)

Primary Artist: Avicii

Featured Artist: Vargas & Lagola

Composers: Tim Bergling, Vincent Pontare, Salem Al Fakir, Isak Alvérus

Producers: Tim Bergling, Vincent Pontare, Salem Al Fakir

5. Avicii - Bad Reputation (feat. Joe Janiak)

Title: Bad Reputation (feat. Joe Janiak)

Primary Artist: Avicii

Featured Artist: Joe Janiak

Composers: Tim Bergling, Carl Falk, Joe Janiak, Joakim Berg

Producers: Tim Bergling, Carl Falk

6. Avicii - Ain't A Thing (feat. Bonn)

Title: Ain't A Thing (feat. Bonn)

Primary Artist: Avicii

Featured Artist: Bonn

Composers: Tim Bergling, Carl Falk, Joe Janiak, Joakim Berg

7. Avicii - Hold The Line (feat. A R I Z O N A)

Title: Hold The Line (feat. A R I Z O N A)

Primary Artist: Avicii

Featured Artist: A R I Z O N A

Composers: Tim Bergling, Lucas von Bahder, Zachary Hannah, David Labuguen, Nathan Esquite, PJ Bianco, Andrew Jackson

Producers: Tim Bergling, Albin Nedler, Lucas von Bahder

8. Avicii - Freak (feat. Bonn)

Title: Freak (feat. Bonn)

Primary Artist: Avicii

Featured Artist: Bonn

Composers: Tim Bergling, Kristoffer Fogelmark, Albin Nedler, Hachidai Nakamura, Rokusuke Ei, Justin Vernon, Sam Smith, James Napier, Jeff Lynne, Tom Petty, William Phillips

Producers: Tim Bergling, Albin Nedler, Kristoffer Fogelmark

9. Avicii - Excuse Me Mr Sir (feat. Vargas & Lagola)

Title: Excuse Me Mr Sir (feat. Vargas & Lagola)

Primary Artist: Avicii

Featured Artist: Vargas & Lagola

Composers: Tim Bergling, Vincent Pontare, Salem Al Fakir, Marcus Thunberg Wessel

Producers: Tim Bergling, Vincent Pontare, Salem Al Fakir, Marcus Thunberg Wessel

10. Avicii - Heart Upon My Sleeve (feat. Imagine Dragons)

Title: Heart Upon My Sleeve (feat. Imagine Dragons)

Primary Artist: Avicii

Featured Artist: Imagine Dragons

Composers: Tim Bergling, Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee, Daniel Platzman

Producer: Tim Bergling

Additional Producer: Lucas von Bahder

11. Avicii - Never Leave Me (feat. Joe Janiak)

Title: Never Leave Me (feat. Joe Janiak)

Primary Artist: Avicii

Featured Artist: Joe Janiak

Composers: Tim Bergling, Kristoffer Fogelmark, Albin Nedler, Joe Janiak, Martin Svensson

Producers: Tim Bergling, Albin Nedler, Kristoffer Fogelmark

12. Avicii - Fades Away (feat. Noonie Bao)

Title: Fades Away (feat. Noonie Bao)

Primary Artist: Avicii

Featured Artist: Noonie Bao

Composers: Tim Bergling, Carl Falk, Joe Janiak, Joakim Berg

Producers: Tim Bergling, Carl Falk





