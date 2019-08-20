AVEY TARE and GEOLOGIST Share New Psycho Actives Vol. 2 Side A

In 2015, Avey Tare and Geologist digitally released a free split single called New Psycho Actives Vol.1 on Animal Collective's soundcloud page. The tracks were devoted to the Winter (Avey Tare) and Spring (Geologist) seasons. Today, they've released Side A of New Psycho Actives Vol.2, called "Summer Blaze", on SoundCloud. Listen below. As opposed to Vol.1 in which each track was a solo effort, "Summer Blaze" is a joint effort by Avey and Geologist recorded at Laughing Gas across two weekends in 2018 and 2019. An Autumn track will follow sometime soon.

Listen to "Summer Blaze" here:





