ATMOSPHERE Release New 'Talk Talk EP'

Minneapolis hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere have released their new Talk Talk EP via Rhymesayers Entertainment. The genesis of the Talk Talk EP was during a recording session for the title track, “Talk Talk”, which originally appeared on their latest album, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously.

On the new EP, the Minneapolis legends dart across threads of space-time to grab hold of the one where they became titans of the electro-rap genre that was foundational to their youths. By evoking acts like Kraftwerk and Egyptian Lover, Atmosphere makes visions of the future from four decades ago seem new once again.

Listen to singles “Talk Talk (feat. Bat Flower),” “Rotary Telephone,” “Traveling Forever” and “Wetter” below.

The Talk Talk EP is available for purchase here. Additionally, a limited vinyl variant, cassettes and exclusive merch items are available via atmospheresucks.com. The limited vinyl variant features alternative cover art and is also a zoetrope - as the record spins, sequenced images will appear and listeners will be able to see a moving picture in the vinyl.   

In what's been a landmark year for the duo, Atmosphere not only released their new album So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously earlier this year, but also released for the first time ever their early 2000's cult mixtape Sad Clown Bad Dub 2. They were recently featured on The Danny Brown Show podcast and Slug contributed to The New York Times' 50 Rappers 50 Storiespiece in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop this year.

The band also announced an official collaboration with Victrola, the leading vinyl record player manufacturer of turntables and music-related products for more than 115 years, which included a limited edition run of Victrola's portable Revolution GO record player branded with an iconic Atmosphere touch. This limited run is available via victrola.com.

Atmosphere have toured extensively this year, with a run of European headlines dates, the Summertime 2023 tour supporting Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome, & The Movement across North America, and capping it all off with a run of headline dates. The duo performed at California Roots, Summer Greens, traveled to Alaska and Hawaii, and headlined Red Rocks Amphitheater for the 11th time, teaming up with Danny Brown and Souls of Mischief. 

TOUR DATES:

2024

1/06 - St. Petersburg, FL @ St. Petersburg Pier (Rise Up Concert Series)

4/13 - 4/14 - Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Fairgrounds (Florida Groves Festival)



