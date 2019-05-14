ATLAST & SYN Drop New Nose Debut OUTER WORLD

Arriving on New Noise with extraterrestrial sound design, ATLAST & SYN transfer melodic dubstep to a parallel universe on "Outer World." Buy & Stream here!



California-based ATLAST has quickly become one to watch through his buzzing Soundcloud remixes, flipping the likes of Daft Punk, Knife Party, Skrillex and Kanye West into transformative new productions. His originals pack an equal amount of punch, with his recent Solace EP capturing the attention of RunTheTrap and This Song Slaps.



Collaborating with ATLAST is the Montreal based artist SYN, who has made a mark on the scene as one of bass music's hottest rising acts. Consistent releases, heavy metal remixes, and pronounced branding have been the recipe for this young talent's rise. Big 2019 support from industry leaders such as Kayzo on his remix of "Down With The Sickness" has helped propel SYN into the spotlight. Notable upcoming releases include a forthcoming EP with Kayzo's Welcome Records, set for this summer.



"I had this idea of blending midtempo with dubstep, while staying within a cyberpunk/futuristic universe," states SYN on "Outer World." "I wanted some other worldly vocals, so I started messing around with vocal samples and ended up with the ones on the record. Afterwards, I jumped into the sound design process - glitch noises and distorted basslines are what I had in mind here. Then I sent it to ATLAST and he jumped in, adding some awesome melodic elements and chord progression, which really reinforced the theme of the track."



New Noise is Dim Mak's new music discovery imprint that focuses on cutting edge sounds from burgeoning artists across the genre spectrum. New Noise originally got its start as a compilation series highlighting fresh faces handpicked by Steve Aoki and the Dim Mak crew. Since then, the platform has evolved into a bi-weekly, free-download model based on singles. New Noise's current incarnation is also copyright free, which allows the budding community of Twitch gamers and amateur YouTube creators to use New Noise music in their videos and live streams without the need to purchase or pay fees, all in exchange for linking back to the artists and their music.





