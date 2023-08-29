ATKA Releases New Track 'Desiring Machines' & Announces Debut EP

Her debut EP is due out November 3, 2023.

Aug. 29, 2023

Atka, the London and Berlin-based musician, songwriter, and producer has today announced her debut EP The Eye Against the Ashen Sky, due out November 3, 2023. Along with the EP announcement, FLOOD Magazine has premiered the video for “Desiring Machines,” the first single from the EP, which Atka directed and edited herself.

They wrote "Penned while working on her master thesis last summer, the track plays out like a gently building Florence + the Machine ballad crafted by the heartland-rock and post-punk proclivities of Gang of Youths."

The tracks of the EP were produced primarily with modular and analogue synthesizers and guitars in the South-London home studio of Jung Kim, the lead guitarist of the band Gang of Youths. For the mix, Stephen Sedgwick, the trusted mixer/sound engineer of the Gorillaz, Damon Albarn and Blur, was at work.

Atka, whose real name is Sarah Neumann, wrote The Eye Against The Ashen Sky last year in London while completing her master’s degree in philosophy, in which she intensively studied French philosopher Jean Paul Sartre’s theory of the gaze. On the EP, Neumann processes the academic debate through storytelling in a close, tangible manner.

Here, intellectual interests and personal experiences blur into an autobiographical work about shame and paranoia. Track after track, The Eye Against The Ashen Sky meanders deeper and deeper through various manifestations of these emotional worlds to their origin in the overwhelming gaze of the Other.

"Desiring Machines" is a clear reference to the philosophers Deleuze and Guattari's books Anti Oedipus and A Thousand Plateaus and explores how one's own body is experienced as an object under the (male) gaze. Here Deleuze and Guattari’s idea of the rhizome is explored musically with a soundscape that grows and grows like the root-system that the two philosophers describe. A rhizome does not start from anywhere or end anywhere; it grows from everywhere and is the same at any point. As such, a rhizome has no center, which makes it difficult to uproot or destroy. 

Atka understands herself in that way. Also referred to as the ‘body without organs’, Atka sings about this constant state of "meaningless" non-linear, unstructured, non-hierarchical flux of forming, deforming and reforming. In this understanding of the self, desire is not lacking, which suggests negativity.

It is affirmative in its state of movement and change – desire here, is always a desire of becoming. Inspired by the sculptures and installations of the French American artist Louise Bourgeois, Atka also describes the rhizomatic structure of the self as one that carries trauma experienced in the domestic realm.

Lyrics like “There was a woven child spinning threads around the room” directly speak of Louise Bourgeois’ horrifying but eerie portrayal of domestic abuse and try to make sense of the female experience in the domestic realm and beyond. This is a story of her own experience and that of the women in her life. 

ABOUT ATKA

Although the 25-year-old from Brandenburg, Germany, has been writing, producing and recording her own music for years, Atka has so far remained in the background of the music industry. Growing up in a tiny village in Germany, she moved to the beaches of the Gold Coast in Australia at the age of 15 and later to the snowy mountains in Squamish, Canada, until she found a home in London.

Initially pursuing a career in sustainability research and politics, Atka quickly became disillusioned by the bureaucracy of the political system and instead considered going into filmmaking. A few self-directed short films, runner- and costume assistant jobs later, she however returned to music. As a widely read music nerd, she became a journalist for Rolling Stone, Groove and Musikexpress, among others.

With her own music however, she has only been tinkering in private – whether on her walks through St. James Park to procrastinate writing her master’s thesis, on the tube on the way to Soho or in her improvised home studio in East London. Atka comes up with ideas mostly when she is on the move. Incorporating that constant movement into her music she wants her songs to create a cinematic feel – or how she describes it: to be “journey-esque”.

A versatile musician who cites Joy Division and Kraftwerk as her most formative influences, she wrote her first song at the age of ten and later gained the attention of big names in the music scene for her poetic lyrics and unique flair for music production and composition. 

Photo Credit: Anh Le




Sparta Announces Wiretap Scars 20th Anniversary Vinyl & New Tour Dates Photo
Sparta Announces Wiretap Scars 20th Anniversary Vinyl & New Tour Dates

Now, the seminal and now-legendary debut record, lovingly pressed onto vinyl will be made available officially for the first time. Originally released on Dreamworks records in 2002, it is seeing vinyl release from Canadian Indie powerhouse, Dine Alone Records, who have been releasing new music from both Sparta and Jim Ward since 2020.

Blitzen Trapper Return With New Single Cheap Fantastical Takedown Photo
Blitzen Trapper Return With New Single 'Cheap Fantastical Takedown'

A limited edition 12” single featuring 'Cheap Fantastical Takedown' and two new songs, 'Millions of Billions' and 'Ghost & the Snakebite,' will be available exclusively at independent record stores on October 6. Pressed on opaque red vinyl at the state-of-the-art Citizen Vinyl pressing facility in Asheville, NC.

Video: Katy Kirby Shares Video For New Track Cubic Zirconia Photo
Video: Katy Kirby Shares Video For New Track 'Cubic Zirconia'

Following the runaway success and critical acclaim of her debut album ‘Cool Dry Place,’ the witty, playful and intuitive artist Katy Kirby has signed to ANTI- Records and is sharing her first track via the label, titled “Cubic Zirconia.” Watch the new music video now. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

DAISY JONES & THE SIX Writer Kayslee Don Collins Shares Easy To Leave Photo
DAISY JONES & THE SIX Writer Kayslee Don Collins Shares 'Easy To Leave'

Kayslee’s songwriting credits on the soundtrack for the buzzworthy miniseries, Daisy Jones & The Six – alongside tenured songwriters Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne, Cass McCombs, Ali Tamposi, Taylor Goldsmith, and others – landed a #1 spot on Billboard’s Soundtracks chart and #10 on Top Album Sales.

