ASTRUS* Kicks Off 'Cancel Your Plans Tour' Friday

ASTRUS* is about to set out on tour with Shady Moon, 1nonly, 8percent, LilGoddan, Ciscaux, Wassup Rocker and special guests.

The rising Dallas-based musician has been releasing music via Repost, SoundCloud's artist services division, including his most recent single, "clean my mess up." The Cancel Your Plans Tour kicks off this Friday, July 1st in Chicago, IL. All tour dates and tickets can be found here.

The upbeat and energetic "clean my mess up" was the first song Astrus* made after a writer's block. The song about cleaning one's mess up, stepping up to be better and also flexing about some accomplishments is what makes this special and kept him motivated.

Growing up nothing was ever easy for Astrus* especially when pursuing music. At the age of 13 Astrus* started posting on SoundCloud almost every week. Recording off of a usb microphone and his mom's computer Astrus* tried everything to make it work. He started posting 1 minute rap videos on instagram that started to go viral.

These videos now would combine a total of 21million + views online. After some success with these videos Astrus* started working on music videos and music that would finally go on to all platforms, dropping around 50+ songs on soundcloud. He finally released "She wonders why" on all platforms, the song started his whole wave and changed his life forever.

Independently Astrus* would go on to release music, videos, merch, and set up his own concerts. Everything has been going according to plan for the young hispanic artist as he continues to make music for his cult-like following and for the world.

From performing at the Roxy to having millions and millions of streams, Astrus* has shown that he is a breath of fresh air in the scene. Perfect music for anybody no matter what age. Astrus* pulls in inspirations from everywhere. As some would best describe his music as a mixture of genres and styles that come together and make something genuine and cute.

'CANCEL UR PLANS' TOUR DATES

ft. Shady Moon, 1nonly, Astrus*, 8percent, LilGoddan, Ciscaux, Wassup Rocker + guests

July 1 Chicago, IL - Color Club

July 3 Brooklyn, NY - Purgatory

July 10 Dallas, TX - Dada Dallas

July 15 Los Angeles, CA - El Cid

July 17 Albuquerque, NM - Ecipse

July 20 Denver, CO - So Many Roads

July 26 Phoenix, AZ - The Trunk Space

August 6 Seattle, WA - The SLAB All Ages Venue (Seattle Drum School Georgetown)