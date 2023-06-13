ASKING ALEXANDRIA & THE HU Announce Co-Headlining 'Psycho Thunder' U.S. Tour with Special Guests Bad Wolves & Zero 9:36

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 10:00 A.M. local time.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

ASKING ALEXANDRIA & THE HU Announce Co-Headlining 'Psycho Thunder' U.S. Tour with Special Guests Bad Wolves & Zero 9:36

British rock luminaries ASKING ALEXANDRIA and Mongolian rock sensation THE HU are both currently ravaging crowds in the UK and Europe on separate tours and are excited to announce they’ll join forces this fall on a co-headlining run across the US.

The co-headlining jaunt—billed as the “PSYCHO THUNDER” tour with special guests BAD WOLVES and ZERO 9:36—begins August 30 in San Antonio, TX and includes stops at some of the states’ biggest rock festivals including Aftershock (The HU only) and Rocklahoma and Louder Than Life (The HU and Asking Alexandria only). The last show will take place in Los Angeles on October 8 at The Wiltern.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 10:00 A.M. local time at askingalexandria.com or thehuofficial.com.

British rockers ASKING ALEXANDRIA recently shared the first preview of music from their anticipated forthcoming album WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? due this fall with the visceral track “Dark Void”; it has received over 1 million views and more than 5 million streams since its May 12 release. The band will reveal their first official radio single from the upcoming album campaign, “Psycho” this Friday, June 16. Pre-save it HERE.

THE HU are supporting their June 30 deluxe edition of their 2022 sophomore album RUMBLE OF THUNDER via Better Noise Music. The deluxe version will include seven new bonus tracks: four acoustic renditions and three newly recorded songs featuring guest appearances from rock’s top musicians including recently released singles “This Is Mongol (feat. William DuVall of Alice In Chains),” and “Black Thunder (feat. Serj Tankian and DL of Bad Wolves).” 

RUMBLE OF THUNDER: DELUXE EDITION is available now on pre-order via digital download, cd, cassette and various limited-edition vinyl variants at: https://thehu.ffm.to/rumblethunderdeluxe.

Platinum-selling mainstream rock act BAD WOLVES have spent the earlier part of this year in the studio working on their much-awaited new full-length album (release date TBA). As previously mentioned, the band’s vocalist DL guested alongside Serj Tankian on THE HU’s updated version of their hit single “Black Thunder.”

“PSYCHO THUNDER” U.S. TOUR DATES

8/30 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

9/1 - Dallas, TX - The Factory In Deep Ellum

9/2 - Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma ^

9/3 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

9/5 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

9/7 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

9/8 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

9/9 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival *

9/11 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

9/12 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

9/13 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

9/15 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

9/16 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial

9/17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

9/19 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive

9/20 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

9/22 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

9/23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life ^

9/25 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

9/26 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

9/27 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

9/29 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/ Eagles Club

10/1 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove

10/3 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

10/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

10/6 - Sacramento, CA – Aftershock &

10/7 - Las Vegas, NV - The Industrial Sound

10/8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

& Festival Date – The HU only

* Festival Date – Asking Alexandria only

^ Festival Date – The Hu & Asking Alexandria only



