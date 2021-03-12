ASCAP Reprises Innovative Social Media Format For Spring 2021 Music Awards

ASCAP's upcoming music awards will return to the organization's social media channels this spring, offering fans, friends and the music industry the chance to join in celebrating the success of ASCAP songwriters, composers and publishers. ASCAP pioneered the popular format, which gives every winner the chance to share a personal speech, performance, photo or video with an unlimited audience, creating a special and intimate "show" that brings the music community together in today's virtual world.

ASCAP hosted all seven of its 2020 awards shows on @ASCAP Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, reimagining the event in an innovative way to shine a spotlight on music creators. Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Finneas O'Connell, Ariana Grande, DaBaby, Offset, Diplo, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Hans Zimmer, Marc Anthony and Sebastián Yatra were among those who provided, commented on or shared #ASCAPAwards content last year.

The ASCAP Latin Music Awards will launch #ASCAPAwards season on March 22, featuring urban sensation Farina as host. Following are dates for the four ASCAP Awards events taking place in spring 2021:

● ASCAP Latin Music Awards: March 22 - 25

● ASCAP Pop Music Awards: April 12 - 15

● ASCAP Screen Music Awards: May 17 - 20

● ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards: June 21 - 25

"While we look toward a future when we can all be together again in person, it is important for us to continue to find strength and community every way that we can," said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. "The ASCAP Awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the music that is getting us through today's challenges. We hope everyone will join us online to congratulate the creators of their favorite music."

The ASCAP Awards recognize the songwriters, composers and publishers of the most performed songs and scores of the past year in various music genres. The winners of Songwriter of the Year, Song of the Year, Publisher of the Year and Composers' Choice categories (for Screen Awards) will remain highlights of the online festivities.