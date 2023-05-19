ANNA Releases Her Debut Ambient Electronic Album 'Intentions'

The album has already received strong tastemaker support with multiple radio plays.

Electronic producer & DJ ANNA today releases her debut ambient electronic album Intentions via Mercury KX.

Intentions is the result of ANNA's self-realization journey - opening her mind and forever altering her creative process and worldly outlook in the process, which sees her trading in her tougher, club-driven production for sound healing frequencies and ambient sensibilities. A deeply immersive experience, the album comes with a special listening guide written by ANNA, inviting the listener to set an intention for each track, which has been ordered and equipped with its own specific purpose.

"I'm a conduit in the creation of this album. I observed its formation, how the right energies and inputs and people enriched it for greater texture and meaning. But - INTENTIONS has its own aura, its own will on how it wants to be expressed in the world. Including how you - yes, you - uniquely receive it" explains ANNA

While many latter-day ambient albums sustain a singular mood, ANNA's electronic composition is rich with inviting possibilities. To be experienced as a journey for spiritual expansion, Intentions is alive in freedom and unbound in the sensations each track could evoke.

Recorded at ANNA's own Anaweh Studio, the album is a melodic and expansive soundscape merging with sound healing techniques and ANNA on flute & synth channeling her emotions. It also includes the recently released and spiritually minded atmospheric track 'I See Miracles Everywhere' which blends her inimitable electronic music savoir-faire with sound healing and her collaboration with the electro-acoustic and contemporary classical giant East Forest, 'Let You In'.

Further collaborations with legendary ambient pioneer Laraaji also feature alongside remixes by London-based electronica and techno producer Max Cooper and Ivor Novello Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Jon Hopkins.

The album has already received strong tastemaker support with multiple radio plays on BBC Radio 1 (Benji B, Pete Tong), BBC Radio 6 (Mary Anne Hobbs), Smooth Chill and Sirius XM Chill.

"This album has been a beautiful demonstration of the law of least resistance. Of letting an idea or energy simply flow into being-ness. In the effortless flow and speed of music created; the divine timing of each name; the concept; the way each collaboration fell into place. No forcing, no struggle, no rules" - ANNA

The artwork for Intentions was created with critically-acclaimed design studio Hingston Studio, led by Tom Hingston, known for his innovative visuals for Massive Attack, Nick Cave, Grace Jones and David Bowie. Through an intense creative collaborative process, ANNA and Tom Hingston worked together to create the visual identity of intricate and delicate 3D-renders of elements in nature to give a feeling of flow.

With a deep love for music from an early age, starting DJing at the age of fourteen while stretching back to the nightclub her father owned in the countryside outside São Paulo, today's success has been two decades in the making. ANNA was, and remains, every bit the sought-after techno superstar.

She counts more than 48 million streams across all her catalog on Spotify only. She has previously performed at Movement Detroit, Tomorrowland, DC10 and Coachella, but also stepped up for BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix and played a live-streamed set for Cercle viewed more than 3.6 million times. With her first ambient electronic album, ANNA is proving again that her music creativity has no limits.

Photo credit: Denis Boulze



