...AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD GEARS to Livestream Tomorrow

...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead announce three livestreams this summer, starting with the July 31 US Live Set at 8 p.m. CST, followed by the Aug. 7 UK/EU Live Set at 8 p.m. GMT +1 and culminating with the Aug. 14 In the Studio set at 8 p.m. CST.

For the July 31 livestream, Trail of Dead is donating 20% of ticket sales to the venues they played and were set to play in 2020. They've also created exclusive merchandise for the event that will become available that same day. For the Aug. 14 livestream, 20% of proceeds are going toward select US independent record stores including all 34 in the Coalition of Independent Music Stores along with several AIMS stores, namely End Of An Ear in Austin, TX, Luna Music in Indianapolis, IN, Young Ones in Kutztown, PA and Daddy Kool in St. Petersburg, FL. A direct link for all three livestreams is here. For press interested in attending the livestreams, contact here.

...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead came up with the plan for these livestreams when faced with the reality that touring in 2020 was no longer possible. Earlier this year the band released their critically acclaimed 10th studio album "X: The Godless Void and Other Stories" and embarked on what was going to be a year of touring to celebrate the new LP as well as their 25th anniversary. All this came to a grinding halt in mid-March and with the pandemic wreaking havoc in the US and beyond, Trail of Dead decided to create three full-band livestream performances for their fans that would also provide some financial assistance to the venues and record stores that have supported the band throughout their career and in 2020, when these folks most need it.

The upcoming livestreams by ...Trail of Dead will present a unique one-hour set each week built around requests by fans for a handful of tracks rarely played live if at all and of course some classic live favorites to round out the sets.

The first two of these performances will be in conjunction with Safehouse in Austin, who have been hosting local livestreams for the past four years, well before the end of the world as we know it happened. In keeping with the strangeness of our current global zeitgeist they will be performing in the same space they've been holding rehearsals, to give our fans an intimate glimpse into their current reality.

The third and final set in the series will be performed on the sound stage of the Mosaic Sound Collective, the same location where ...Trail of Dead recorded their last album "X: The Godless Void and Other Stories." The Mosaic is a non-profit known as an important creative focus in the Austin area, having hosted many symposiums and workshops for people in the entertainment, performance and production world. With the launch of a new streaming venue the Mosaic continues to be an important creative hub of the band's community, and ...Trail are very proud to be taking part in the first round of these. This performance will be engineered by the album's producer and technical mastermind Charles Godfrey.

Tickets for the July 31 livestream are on sale and all participating venues are listed below with a direct link for each venue's tickets. And of course, all three livestreams can be accessed via the band's website, direct link here.

