AMR Songs Partners With Kimberly Perry And Acquires Her Songwriter Interest In 'If I Die Young'

Perry's new album 'Bloom' (RECORDS Nashville/Columbia) will be released on June 9.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 3 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

Released on May 5, Kimberly Perry's first new single from her highly anticipated solo album - "If I Die Young Pt. 2" - is already the #1 most added song at country radio (MediaBase Country Aircheck). It uniquely interpolates the original smash hit "If I Die Young" by The Band Perry.

Perry's new album 'Bloom' (RECORDS Nashville/Columbia) will be released on June 9.

AMR Songs, a full-service, global independent music publishing, rights management, and catalog marketing company founded by music industry veteran Tamara Conniff, has partnered with country superstar Kimberly Perry and acquired her songwriting interests in the No.1 multi-platinum hit, "If I Die Young," which won The Band Perry the CMA Single of the Year and Song of the Year in 2011.

As she embarks on her solo career, on May 5 Perry released her first new single, "If I Die Young Pt. 2" (RECORDS Nashville/Columbia), which uniquely interpolates the original song that became a perennial hit that continues to impact. Nearly 13 years since its release, "If I Die Young" still averages up to 1 million streams per week across all platforms. Her new version "If I Die Young Pt. 2" is already the #1 most added song at country radio (MediaBase Country Aircheck).

Perry was the only writer of "If I Die Young," but teamed up with chart-topping songwriters Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins to co-write "If I Die Young Pt.2" for her solo album. The song lyrics tell another romantic and poignant story from the same girl, only with a different perspective and trajectory. Perry's new album "Bloom" will be released on June 9.

"Working with Tamara and AMR Songs has been truly a creative partnership. When I told her I really wanted to re-record my version of 'If I Die Young,' she asked if I had ever thought about doing a Part 2 of the song, rewriting both verses to tell the story about the girl that didn't die young," said Perry. "'If I Die Young' has always been my North Star and I feel fans will strongly connect to Part 2 and the new album, which evolved very organically and reflects my life and career growth. I'm so grateful to be working with AMR, as I start my solo career, and can't wait for the fans to hear 'If I Die Young Pt 2'!"

In making the announcement Conniff said: "Kimberly Perry is an inspiration and tremendous talent, and I'm a huge fan. It's been amazing getting to know her and a complete honor for our team, particularly in this exciting phase of her career as a solo artist. We are obsessed with "If I Die Young" and Part 2 is incredible! It's going to excite a lot of fans and stimulate even more interest in all of her repertoire," said Conniff, AMR co-Founder and CEO.

AMR Songs has centered its business on building a creative home for artists and writers -- not just acquiring rights, but proactively nurturing and marketing catalogs, signing and developing artists, songwriters, and producers through its frontline operations. AMR Songs catalog includes the works of John Sebastian and the Lovin' Spoonful and Grammy-winning international reggae band SOJA, as well as select interests in music publishing, producer and artist royalties from hundreds of celebrated songs across multiple genres, including works recorded by Brantley Gilbert, Boston, Carly Simon, Celine Dion, Charlie Daniels, Eminem, Enrique Iglesias, James Arthur, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Juanes, Kane Brown, Leona Lewis, Lil Wayne, Linda Ronstadt, Little River Band, Luke Combs, Pitbull, Pure Prairie League, Samantha Mumba, Westlife, and Yandel, and more. AMR's global publishing roster includes New Orleans legend Ivan Neville, award-winning producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Erik Janson, and Australian artist EJ Worland, who will also be releasing new music via AMR's record label. For more information on AMR Songs, visit: amrsongs.com



RELATED STORIES - Music

IDK Releases Pinot Noir Featuring Saucy Santana & Jucee Froot Photo
IDK Releases 'Pinot Noir' Featuring Saucy Santana & Jucee Froot

On the heels of his critically-acclaimed F65 album release, Maryland rapper IDK returns with the nostalgia-tinged music video for “Pinot Noir” [feat. SAUCY SANTANA & JUCEE FROOT]. Directed by Khari Johnson & Jason ‘IDK’ Mills, the visual flaunts nineties appeal and emanates warm throwback energy. 

Natalie Rose LeBrecht Drops New Single Holy From Upcoming LP Photo
Natalie Rose LeBrecht Drops New Single 'Holy' From Upcoming LP

New York City-based musician and singer Natalie Rose LeBrecht shared 'Holy,' a song that deftly brings together ambient, devotional music, spiritual jazz, and cosmic songwriting. It's the second and final pre-release single from her forthcoming full-length, Holy Prana Open Game.

Son Tung M-TPs New Single Making My Way is Topping Charts Photo
Son Tung M-TP's New Single 'Making My Way' is Topping Charts

One of Vietnam’s biggest stars Son Tung M-TP just released his much anticipated first taste of new music in over a year with new single “Making My Way.' The song has been incredibly well received and saw massive success within the first 24 hours of release, having officially surpassed one million streams on Spotify.

Teenage Wrist Share New Single Diorama Photo
Teenage Wrist Share New Single 'Diorama'

Their full-length debut, Chrome Neon Jesus, followed in March of 2018, produced by Carlos de la Garza (Paramore, The Linda Lindas, HUNNY). After a lineup change that propelled Gallagher into the role of front man for 2021's Earth Is a Black Hole, produced by Colin Brittain (Basement, A Day to Remember), a new era of Teenage Wrist was born.


More Hot Stories For You

NOVALIMA Announces New Single “El Tiempo” Featuring Dom La NenaNOVALIMA Announces New Single “El Tiempo” Featuring Dom La Nena
Chicago's Sarantos Creates Tribute To Moms Everywhere With 'Baba Mama' TuneChicago's Sarantos Creates Tribute To Moms Everywhere With 'Baba Mama' Tune
Elektragaaz Releases First Installment of New EP Series YOUR OWN PRIVATE CINEMA, PART 1Elektragaaz Releases First Installment of New EP Series YOUR OWN PRIVATE CINEMA, PART 1
Carole King & Gerry Goffin Celebrated With 60th Anniversary Release of “One Fine Day” By Vocalist Staci Griesbach Carole King & Gerry Goffin Celebrated With 60th Anniversary Release of “One Fine Day” By Vocalist Staci Griesbach 

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO