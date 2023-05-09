AMR Songs Partners With Kimberly Perry And Acquires Her Songwriter Interest In 'If I Die Young'

Released on May 5, Kimberly Perry's first new single from her highly anticipated solo album - "If I Die Young Pt. 2" - is already the #1 most added song at country radio (MediaBase Country Aircheck). It uniquely interpolates the original smash hit "If I Die Young" by The Band Perry.

Perry's new album 'Bloom' (RECORDS Nashville/Columbia) will be released on June 9.

AMR Songs, a full-service, global independent music publishing, rights management, and catalog marketing company founded by music industry veteran Tamara Conniff, has partnered with country superstar Kimberly Perry and acquired her songwriting interests in the No.1 multi-platinum hit, "If I Die Young," which won The Band Perry the CMA Single of the Year and Song of the Year in 2011.

As she embarks on her solo career, on May 5 Perry released her first new single, "If I Die Young Pt. 2" (RECORDS Nashville/Columbia), which uniquely interpolates the original song that became a perennial hit that continues to impact. Nearly 13 years since its release, "If I Die Young" still averages up to 1 million streams per week across all platforms. Her new version "If I Die Young Pt. 2" is already the #1 most added song at country radio (MediaBase Country Aircheck).

Perry was the only writer of "If I Die Young," but teamed up with chart-topping songwriters Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins to co-write "If I Die Young Pt.2" for her solo album. The song lyrics tell another romantic and poignant story from the same girl, only with a different perspective and trajectory. Perry's new album "Bloom" will be released on June 9.

"Working with Tamara and AMR Songs has been truly a creative partnership. When I told her I really wanted to re-record my version of 'If I Die Young,' she asked if I had ever thought about doing a Part 2 of the song, rewriting both verses to tell the story about the girl that didn't die young," said Perry. "'If I Die Young' has always been my North Star and I feel fans will strongly connect to Part 2 and the new album, which evolved very organically and reflects my life and career growth. I'm so grateful to be working with AMR, as I start my solo career, and can't wait for the fans to hear 'If I Die Young Pt 2'!"

In making the announcement Conniff said: "Kimberly Perry is an inspiration and tremendous talent, and I'm a huge fan. It's been amazing getting to know her and a complete honor for our team, particularly in this exciting phase of her career as a solo artist. We are obsessed with "If I Die Young" and Part 2 is incredible! It's going to excite a lot of fans and stimulate even more interest in all of her repertoire," said Conniff, AMR co-Founder and CEO.

