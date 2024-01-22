AMERICAN IDOL Alum Haven Madison Releases 'Sky Up' From Forthcoming EP

"American Idol" Season 21 finalist and 19 Recordings/BMG pop vocalist, performer, and songwriter Haven Madison, announces her brand-new track, "Sky Up."

Available today along with an official animation video, the song serves as the premiere release in anticipation of Madison's five-track studio EP "TURN OFF ALL THE LIGHTS" that will drop worldwide on April 26. Listen to "Sky Up" and pre-order/pre-save/pre-add the EP here and watch the official animation video here.

A rare, young artist with a vision and a message for the world, Madison delivers a powerfully haunting ballad with "Sky Up" - a song about feeling like the depths of your emotions are a weight, bringing down someone you love. The official animated video for "Sky Up" features the Oscar Shortlisted, Annie Nominated, AACTA winning Australian short film "Lost & Found." The stop motion animated short, paired with Madison's song, tells a moving and powerful story about connection and tug at the heart strings as a clumsy crochet dinosaur must unravel itself to save the love of its life.

"'Sky Up' came together like it was in my bones just waiting to be found," says Madison. "From the moment I listened to the demo to now, it has continued to move me in a way that no other song of mine has. It's so vulnerable, raw, and dives into a feeling I'm sure everyone has felt but has not been able to describe. I cannot wait for people to listen and find their own truth to its music and art."

The piano-driven "Sky Up" was written by Madison and songwriter/producer Dave Pittenger. Named a Hitmaker by Variety magazine and nominated for a GRAMMY in 2023 for Song of the Year, Pittenger also serves as producer on Madison's upcoming debut EP. Pittenger had a multi-week global smash hit with "abcdefu" (GAYLE), which spent several weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Global 200, as well as the Billboard Top 40 airplay chart.

"Sky Up" showcases Madison's immense talent as a singer/songwriter and powerful vocalist and follows on the heels of her successful run as a Top 8 finalist on ABC's "American Idol" where she performed her own originals like the wistful "Fifteen" and heartfelt "Still Need You" that she wrote about her brother's fight against depression and suicide. Earning instant praise from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, as well as guest judge Ed Sheeran, Madison's viral duet performance of "Still Need You" with Perry catapulted her into the spotlight, garnering the admiration of millions of viewers and fans.

Hailed as "the next big pop star" by Perry, Madison is no stranger to the music business. Having grown up in a music family touring the world, she discovered her passion for performing and songwriting at an early age. Her run on "American Idol" only fueled her hunger, leading Madison to immediately return to Nashville, post-show, and get to work in the studio. Turning to her passion for songwriting, she journaled her way into crafting an honest, coming of age collection of songs that comprise her upcoming EP, "Turn Off All The Lights."

Look for Madison's official music video for "Sky Up" that will also premiere worldwide on Thurs., Jan. 25.

About 19 Recordings

19 Recordings is an LA-based record label owned by Sony Pictures' 19 Entertainment. Founded in London in 1999 as the music division of 19 Entertainment, the label was one of the top record imprints compiled by Billboard in 2012. 19 Recordings has been a part of the successful music careers of platinum artists Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Daughtry, Phillip Phillips, Lauren Alaina, Gabby Barrett, and Chayce Beckham, among many others.

About BMG

BMG is the world's fourth-biggest music company, the first new global player in the music business of the streaming age, and a record label and music publisher in one. Named in 2020 one of the world's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, BMG's pitch is unique - a relentless focus on fairness and transparency and service to its artist and songwriter clients. BMG's 20 offices across 12 core music markets now represent over three million songs and recordings, including many of the most renowned and successful catalogs in popular music history.

BMG's fresh approach includes production music, films, books, artist management, merchandise, neighboring rights, and live as well as music publishing and recordings off the same service platform. BMG is owned by international media, services and education company Bertelsmann, whose other content businesses include the broadcaster RTL Group, the trade book publisher Penguin Random House and the magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr. With its multi-platform perspective, integrated technology platform and commitment to help artists maximize their income, BMG aims to be the best company in music to do business with. For more information, visit www.bmg.com.