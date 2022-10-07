Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
AMERICAN IDOL Alum Eddie Island Releases 'Folkstar' Album

Island appeared on season 17 of American Idol.

Oct. 07, 2022  

Eddie Island is ecstatic to release his brand new album Folkstar, available now on all digital platforms via Audio Network. The release of Folkstar was

Preceded by singles "Black Cat" and "Grit Your Teeth", plus the latest track "Honey (You Said Love".

Eddie Island dresses up the folk, indie rock and singer-songwriter music of his youth with shimmery, superstar synths that demonstrate his maturity, self-confidence, and star power on Folkstar. His first major-label backed release, Folkstar follows previous albums Industry Standard (2019) and Sad Cowboy (2021), both of which were self-released.

Speaking on the new album, Eddie Island writes: "Folkstar's songs are all based around solid concepts. All of my demos from years and years and years of writing had to be whittled down, and sometimes I combined several songs into one. On this album, I explore themes of not being understood, love lost, love found. I try to bridge the gap between my faith and the experience of reality, all while working jobs I hated and seemingly having no future in music. The songs are about the everyday struggles we all face in life and death."

Several of the tracks on Folkstar are rejuvenated demos from Eddie Island's childhood, well before he became a fan favorite on season 17 of American Idol.

"It was a real blessing to walk away from the American Idol machine with songs in hand. The pandemic put a damper on things, but we are back in full swing now. The people who listen to my music deeply resonate with it, and it's time for them to get to know the fully realized version of me." says Island.

"I still wear the army jacket I used to wear every day when it was cold outside because it has the word folkstar embroidered on the back. After performing on American Idol and doing multiple shows in Nashville, one with the DJ set, one with the full band, and one with just me, I realized I was a folk star, a mountain man, a singer-songwriter. The world needs a folk star, someone who can walk up there with just a guitar and run the crowd and sing songs they wrote and composed and can play live. In retrospect, I realize that was my gift, and that was me, and it was the most distilled down version of me."

Eddie Island's rise from bedroom troubadour to American Idol alumnus is a testament to a combination of soaring talent and hard work. Eddie, who grew up in Fairfax, Virginia, began playing guitar at a young age, and soon began writing punchy folk ballads, which he performed live under the name Lindenbrook. He moved to Nashville after high school, where he formed Paid Vacay with local guitarist Patrick Gleeson, quickly gaining local radio play and festival bookings.

The moniker Eddie Island was born out of his devotion to musical vibrations with sticky melodies, unique sounds, and vivid guitar riffs. Eddie and his fans can be themselves on "The Island", expressing their art and love of community while searching for love, meaning, and a seemingly limitless future.

Aside from his local love and obvious talent, it was his top 14 finish in season 17 of American Idol that really catapulted the singer-songwriter to stardom, a position he is set to capitalize on with his newest album, Folkstar, which is also his first label-backed release. Folkstar is a collection of heartfelt songwriting and vivid arrangements that proves Eddie's career has only just begun.

Listen to the new album here:




