AMEME & NenaHalena Drop Remix of Raidho & T.Etno's 'Jaguar Dance'
AMÉMÉ and NenaHalena have joined forces to remix 'Jaguar Dance', the collaborative track from Raidho and T.Etno, out 28th October.
An invigorating Afro House rework that samples DJ Rolando's seminal production 'Knights of the Jaguar' from 1999, AMÉMÉ and NenaHalena's 'Jaguar Dance' remix see's them add percussion and synth stabs that make way for a spine-tingling crescendo just before the tribal groove kicks back in. The original features on Raidho's new EP of the same name, with remixes of other tracks on the record coming from West & Hill and LUM.
AMÉMÉ and NenaHalena are two of the most exciting new talents in the Afro House scene. AMÉMÉ recently featured on an EP on Crosstown Rebels, collaborated with Jamie Jones for a track on Cercle Records, and dropped EP 'Power' on his own One Tribe Records label, in addition to eye-catching sets this year at Coachella, Burning Man, New York Fashion Week and Paradise in Ibiza to name but a few. NenaHalena boasts music on Stil Vor Talent, Saved Records and Hyena's Rise Music.
Based in Poland, Raidho is well-known for his flowing tribal rhythms and enchanting melodies which he blends with mystical atmosphere to create captivating tracks that radiate heat like rays from the desert sun. The new EP is his second release on Sol Selectas, and he has also released tracks on other labels such as Bar 25 Music and 3000 Grad Records.
Two of the most exciting names in Afro House join forces for a scintillating remix. Listen to the new remix here:
October 28, 2022
